Psychologist explains the characteristics of ‘Impostor Syndrome’

Imposter syndrome can be considered a defense mechanism, however, it can affect mental health.

You may have heard about ‘Impostor Syndrome’ and how it negatively affects people’s lives and mental health. According to psychologist Gilvânia Carvalho, the syndrome is a psychological defense mechanism that, despite not being classified as a mental illness, is extensively studied.

“Impostor syndrome is not a disease, but it is a condition, a psychological defense mechanism in which the person tends to think of himself as a fraud; the person has a disorder in self-perception”, he explains.

According to the expert, anyone can develop this syndrome, and at any age, being more common when one is in a position to be the target of performance judgments, such as when receiving a promotion at work or starting a new project.

Negative attitude of imposter syndrome can bring harm to the individual’s mental health (Photo: Disclosure)

The psychologist lists five main characteristics of this condition:

The need to always try harder – the person has the perception that he knows less than others and, therefore, always needs to try harder; she is taken by perfectionism, but this perfectionism leads her to anxiety patterns that are often paralyzing.

procrastination – the idea of ​​being evaluated by someone leads the person who has this condition to procrastinate their obligations as a way of avoiding the possible negative evaluation.

self sabotage – the person believes that he will not succeed in the assigned task and for this reason he does not spend much energy on achieving it, that is, he does not make an effort as he could, as he assumes that he will no longer succeed.

Comparison with others – the person never considers himself good enough in relation to others and this can generate sadness, anguish and frustration within him.

Wanting to please everyone – for not feeling good enough, the person has the need to want to please everyone around them in order to feel accepted.



When to seek help?

For the psychologist, the process of change begins with the personal decision to want to change habits. Cognitive-behavioral therapy also helps by working from emotional self-knowledge and cognitive restructuring, where the individual will be led to reflect thoughts, actions/behaviours that need to be modified for effective mental health.

“This will take time, patience and behavioral training, but there are some attitudes that can help in dealing with these feelings, such as accepting praise, seeing and admitting our strengths, evaluating the work using the feedback of others (making a list of positive comments ), avoid constant comparisons with others, talk about accomplishments with friends and family and have time to perform pleasurable activities that do not require so much mental effort” explains Gilvânia. And of course, Allow yourself to live life to its fullest.

by Isah Carvalho