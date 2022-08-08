Public revolts after new attitude of Patrícia Poeta with Manoel Soares in ‘Meeting’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

That ‘partnership’ of Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares in ‘Encontro’ has been giving rise to talk, that everyone already knows. But, this Monday (8), a new attitude of the presenter with the colleague caused revolt in netizens and viewers. In social networks, it was possible to see many people regretting that Manoel still has to share the cameras with the journalist.

It all started when Ana Thais Matos went to comment on the results of the Brasileirão round, as she does every Monday. Manoel Soares mentioned Internacional, his favorite team, which is currently in sixth place in the championship table. Upon hearing the ‘partner’ speech, Poet cut the subject and warned that the two would not talk about this team.

“Manoel has already talked about sixth place there, they are personal interests. We won’t talk about this game today, we agreed before you arrived”, fired Patrícia Poeta. Without understanding very well, Manoel replied that “it’s ok”. Ana Thais Matos, on the other hand, laughed awkwardly at the whole situation.

At another point in the program, Patrícia Poeta even asked Manoel Soares to continue sitting where he waswhich also caught the attention of those who watched the program this Monday (8).

“Man, how angry I am with this Patricia Poet. ‘You can sit there in your place’, poor Manoel having to present with this arrogant person”, shot one person. “It’s ridiculous to watch Patrícia Poeta at the Meeting. It’s sad to see Manoel Soares, a great professional, being treated like this by her and by Globo itself, who wants to put this program with her name below the public’s throat”, said another.

“How embarrassing to watch the program with Patrícia Poeta, she doesn’t let Manoel talk, you feel agony”, said a third. “Guys, for God’s sake, Patrícia Poeta won’t let Manoel Soares talk! She gives me agony! You have to review it there… Only she speaks! It’s embarrassing,” wrote another netizen.

A fifth person agreed and claimed to have given up watching the show. “Patrícia Poeta is arrogant and extremely dull. I love Manoel Soares and I think this woman’s lack of education is absurd. If he presented the show alone, he would have a lot more ratings. I don’t watch anymore… I give up,” he snapped.

