Quintuplets walk on ‘leash’, and father’s decision divides opinion

A father of quintuplets has sparked controversy by sharing a video on social media “walking” with his five-year-old quintuplets, attached to what is called a “child collar”.

Kentucky resident Jordan Driskell captures the challenges and fun of raising his children Zoey, Dakota, Hollyn, Asher and Gavin and shares them on his Instagram profile.

In one video, the father is seen walking in a public park with his children. The children are connected to the father by a kind of backpack, controlling the movements of the little ones.

The post went viral and reached more than three million views on the platform. However, many people spoke out regarding the method used by the father to keep his children close. Some were in favor of the use of a collar, due to the work to accompany all the children and others criticized, claiming that the way to do this is violent.

“They are humans, not dogs,” one user commented. “Can’t you just teach your kids well? Explain to them why it’s dangerous to run away.”

But some people agree with the decision to Driskellstating that they also wear a leash to control disobedient children.

“Considering my 2-year-old tried to run off into the street, yes we now also wear children’s collars,” wrote one user.

“Better safe than sorry. If I had so many, I would do the same”, agreed other.

After the repercussion of the post, Driskell was contacted by the American press. In an interview with the Today Show, he explained that his kids like to run around and explore the places they visit, so he and his wife Briana wear the collars for peace of mind.

“Children are so curious, they want to run away and venture out everywhere,” the father said. “For our own peace of mind and sanity, we wear a leash. It also allows us to get out of the house and do fun family things without stress.”

Jordan Driskell said that at one point he and his wife had a six-seater stroller to carry the kids, but it got too bulky and the quintuplets already preferred to walk.

“A kid’s collar gives them the opportunity to do that – but we’re still in control,” he explained, who added, “They love it.”