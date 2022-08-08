Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto are dating on the red carpet of Caetano Veloso’s show: “We are together”

For a few weeks, the web has been speculating about the relationship between Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto, confirmed this Sunday (06)

After a few weeks of speculation on social media and in social columns, finally Rafa Kalimann and Jose Loreto took over the relationship. The news was announced this Sunday (06) on the red carpet of special show for Caetano Veloso’s 80th birthday.

The two talked about dating for “Gshow” and were excited. “His generosity is what enchanted me the most”, said the former BBB, who she recently debuted as an actress in the Globoplay series “Rensga Hits!”.

Loreto, on the other hand, did not fail to praise the now new girlfriend: “We are together. Everything enchants me about her”, commented the actor, who is on the air as Tadeu in “Pantanal” and did not hide his passionate looks at his beloved.

previous catches

After being seen enjoying the beach in the company of José Loreto, presenter Rafa Kalimann was caught in another intimate moment with the actor during a party on Thursday night (03). The profile “Gossip do Dia”, on Instagram, shared the capture made by the singer Thiago Aquino, who was intended to show the event, but ended up accidentally filming a conversation between the two.

In the video, the influencer appears singing to the actor, through video call, who watched her with a smile on her face. In the comments, many netizens ‘shipped’ the couple: “I love that she doesn’t even hide it anymore”, said one. “Right she is, such a heartthrob!” said another. “Oh guys, I think they’re beautiful!”, said another.