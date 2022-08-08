Record collection X budget blockages: what is the real situation of public accounts? | Keeping an eye on the budget

Public accounts indicators seem to show two different realities about Brazil. On the one hand, there is a expressive increase in revenue , well above the pace of economic growth. On the other hand, the economic team had to announce Billionaire budget blockages in order not to breach the spending ceiling, the country’s main fiscal rule, which limits the growth of Union expenses.

But, after all, what is the real situation of Brazil’s finances?

In general, what analysts point out is that the photography is better than the scenario outlined at the turn of the year, but that the film still worries.

1 of 2 Keeping an Eye on the Budget — Photo: Arte/g1 Keeping an Eye on the Budget — Photo: Arte/g1

The collection numbers have been benefited by the reopening of the economy and an international situation that raised the prices of commodities – raw materials such as oil and iron ore. A reality that may not last in the medium term amid the slowdown in Brazilian GDP, which is expected to grow by less than 0.5% in 2023, and the growing risks of a global recession.

On the expenditure side, a series of maneuvers in the fiscal rules allowed the hiring of new expenses, on the eve of the elections, leaving the future scenario even more uncertain.

With PEC ‘Kamikaze’, spending ceiling undergoes 5th change in Bolsonaro government

Congress amended the Constitution 11 times in 2022, a record; most PECs changed the Budget

“There is good news on the revenue side in the sense that, in fact, (the government) is managing to collect more. But it is also necessary to think about the other obstacles that the country has in terms of budget execution. what we have at the moment is the spending ceiling”, says Juliana Damasceno, economist at consulting firm Tendências.

And she highlights: “It may seem incoherent, at a time when the coffers are so full, that the country has to block expenses. But it is important that we understand the relevance of a lock like the ceiling. In the past, we had a huge imbalance financially, precisely because we let ourselves be carried away by atypical revenues and expanded the structure of expenses.”

A film that seems to repeat itself. Today, both Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the two leaders in the voting intention polls for Palácio do Planalto, have already signaled that they should maintain the R$600 value of Auxílio Brasil in 2023 – which would lead to an increase of up to R$ 60 billion in federal expenses next year, according to projections by Tendências.

“The main discussion in the formulation of the Budget for next year is how to put the R$ 600, a value that has already become permanent, in my opinion. This does not fit in the ceiling”, says the chief economist of the Credit Suisse bank, Solange Srour. “Another problem is the issue of public servants, who were left without salary readjustments in 2022. So, the demand for next year is also greater”, she adds.

The collection numbers are breaking successive records. In the first half, in values ​​adjusted for inflation, it totaled R$ 1.1 trillion, which represents a real increase of 11% compared to the same period last year. This is the best result since 1995, when the National Treasury’s historical series began.

There are three main reasons that have led to an increase in Union revenues:

economic recovery with the post-pandemic reopening;

with the post-pandemic reopening; Commodity price advance on the international stage, driven by global growth; and

on the international stage, driven by global growth; and Inflation. The value of the products increases and, consequently, the government collects more, since most of the taxes are collected as a percentage of the amount paid.

The analysts’ doubt is how much of this improvement is structural, with medium-term effects, and how much is just conjunctural – and could end quickly.

“The recovery of the post-Covid economy, global growth and high inflation brought very strong impacts on revenue, but all these factors seem to be more cyclical than structural”, says Solange.

The advance in collection has been the news most echoed by the economic team. It is based on the positive revenue numbers that Minister Paulo Guedes’ team has justified the various tax reductions in an election year. Announced in April, the 35% cut in the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), for example, should prevent the government from collecting R$ 15.6 billion this year alone.

“If there is a normalization in the commodities cycle next year, we may not have all the momentum seen this year and, therefore, both activity and revenue may be weaker“, says Juliana.

Tax collection hits record for June

But it is on the expenditure side that any budgetary slack ceases to exist.

Brazil has a very rigid budget and, therefore, with little room for maneuver – about 95% of expenditures are mandatory. Most of them are subject to spending ceiling, a rule that limits your spending growth to the previous year’s inflation.

Created in 2016 by the Michel Temer government, the ceiling has become the main anchor for the country’s public accounts.

At the time, the economic team justified the measure as a way of controlling the direction of government finances. Brazil spent more than it collected, started to accumulate primary deficits and saw its debt grow. With the worsening of public accounts, the country lost, in 2015, the investment grade, a kind of good-payer seal that ensured the confidence of international investors in the Brazilian economy.

Since 2019, however, the Jair Bolsonaro government and the National Congress have already sponsored at least five major changes to the spending ceiling – changes that add up to an impact of BRL 213 billion and have been undermining the credibility of the fiscal rule.

With Electoral PEC, spending ceiling undergoes 5th change in Bolsonaro government

And even with all these dribbles on the ceiling, the Ministry of Economy has already had to blockade R$ 14.8 billion in the 2022 Budget. senators direct to their constituencies.

The rapporteur’s amendments, those that became known as the Secret Budget, and the commission’s had R$ 8 billion blocked, practically half of the budget of these two specific amendments. Among the ministries, the most affected portfolios were Health and Education, with contingencies of R$ 2.8 billion and R$ 1.7 billion, respectively.

“All the contingencies were predictable, because the government underestimated an important part of the mandatory expenditure and even the expenses of the operation of the public machine”, says Solange.

After bursting spending ceiling, government prepares to block BRL 6.7 billion from the budget

Public accounts: the main node of the economy

And why do public accounts matter?

Brazilian finance has become the main node of the economy. Since 2014, the accounts of the central government (which comprise the National Treasury, Social Security and the Central Bank) have been in deficit – that is, the country spends more than it collects.

With this dynamic, the country’s indebtedness grows and worries investors, who stop investing resources in the country or start demanding higher returns to finance our debt.

This year, the Ministry of Economy works with a deficit projection of R$ 59 billion for the central government. But analysts already estimate that this number may be close to zero or that the country may even register a surplus again, given the improvement in revenue.

2 of 2 Leak in public accounts — Photo: Luisa Blanco/Arte g1 Leak in public accounts — Photo: Luisa Blanco/Arte g1

A hypothesis that gained even more strength after the request by the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, for state-owned companies to evaluate paying more dividends to the government in 2022 – a request that was criticized by economists.