Renato Gaúcho praises Luan and reveals that he would ask for the signing of the ex-Corinthians from Flamengo

Coach Renato Gaúcho, currently unemployed, praised Luan and revealed that he would ask to hire the midfielder if he continued at Flamengo. Linked to Timão, the midfielder agreed a loan contract with Santos after having few appearances in the team under the command of Vítor Pereira.

In an interview with fish diary, the technician spoke about the old acquaintance. Together, Renato Gaúcho and Luan won the 2017 Libertadores with Grêmio. On the occasion, the player was elected the best athlete of the competition. The coach praised the former Corinthians number 7 shirt.

“When Luan was at Corinthians, I met him and told him that if he stayed at Flamengo I would ask for him to be hired. One day I still want to work with him again”, said Renato Gaúcho.

For Timão, the player made 80 matches and scored 11 goals. Luan’s last game for Corinthians was in February this year, when the alvinegro club drew 1-1 with Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto, for Paulistão.

Since the arrival of Vítor Pereira, in March of this year, Luan has had no more opportunities to play for Corinthians. Recently, the player transferred to Santos, where he will be on loan until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Renato Gaúcho coached Flamengo last season. The coach was even considered at Timão, before the hiring of Sylvinho, but refused the proposal made by Corinthians. The coach ended by praising Luan and highlighting the athlete’s success in 2017, when he won the Libertadores with Grêmio.

“Luan is a great player. He helped us a lot when Grêmio won the Libertadores and didn’t buy the award for best player in the competition. On the contrary. He played a lot. Santos is making an excellent signing. With me he was always professional inside and outside field”, concluded Renato Gaúcho.

