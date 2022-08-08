Reporter reveals Botafogo’s ‘desire’ to hire a ‘surprise reinforcement’ in this window

O Botafogo closed four signings for the current transfer window (marçal, Edward, Luis Henrique and adryelson), negotiates with two more (Danilo Barbosa and Tiquinho Soares) and can still bring one more reinforcement. Reporter Renata de Medeiros, on the podcast “GE Botafogo”, revealed this Monday (8/8) the internal expectation of the club.

– From what I had of information, which I found behind the scenes, there is a desire to hire at least one surprise reinforcement, so to speak. At the last window, at night, no one knew about this information, out of nowhere Tchê Tchê. I think Botafogo still analyzes the market in this sense, who can sign, arrive and play. Tchê Tchê is one of the most important players in Luís Castro’s scheme, it was very clear on Saturday, he is playing a defensive role that makes him invisible, he has no glitz or glamour, but he does the kitchen work, as we usually say. He was a business opportunity player who arrived and could reach – explained Renata, who does not believe in a strong signing.

– I believe he is looking for reinforcement at that level. It’s not a strong reinforcement for Serie A, it’s a market opportunity to arrive and fit in. Big reinforcements need longer negotiations and hits, it doesn’t seem to be the case with this surprise reinforcement. Whether it will close or not is another part of the matter, but that is waiting for last minute reinforcement, even to close closer to the number promised by John Textor, is a reality. But it would be a business opportunity he added.

Textor indicated, in interviews in the middle of the year, the hiring of eight Serie A level players of the Brazilian Championship.