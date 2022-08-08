Restaurant meets unusual request of child who cried for ‘barbecue of Thomas and friends’ in SP | Santos and Region

A restaurant in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, fulfilled the wish of little Luiz Henrique, 3 years old, by delivering an unusual order with a character design on the packaging. To g1the child’s mother, Jenifer Flauzino, 24, said that her son was crying wanting a “barbecue from Thomas and his friends” and only stopped when he saw the request made.
The case happened on Friday night (5) when little Luiz Henrique started crying wanting the specific barbecue. The mother reported that her son used to be afraid of the character, which is a train, but that he insisted on winning “Thomas’s lunch”.
To try to cheer up the child, Jenifer decided to call a restaurant and make an unusual request. “The only thing that came to my mind was asking them for a ticket with a train design.”
Mother sent an unusual request to the restaurant by message — Photo: Jenifer Flauzino
The restaurant’s owner, Cleber Guimarães, 33, said he received the request and promptly thought of helping, even though he didn’t know the character. Father of a 6-year-old boy, he said he worked hard to make Luiz Henrique’s wish come true. “I went to Google, saw the image and tried to do my best.”
At home, Jenifer’s son was watching the cartoon when the delivery arrived. “When he saw the drawing [na embalagem]it was all silly”, recalls the mother, who said she was surprised with the work of the restaurant, who received a photo of Luiz Henrique all happy next to the image of ‘Thomas and his friends’.
The merchant said he didn’t know how to draw, but he was very happy with the child’s reaction. “The reward was that sincere smile of his beside the lunch box.”
Little Luiz Henrique, 3, is happy to receive a personalized snack with a character design — Photo: Jenifer Flauzino
Restaurant owner challenged himself to reproduce cartoon character — Photo: Jenifer Flauzino