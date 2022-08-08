Result of the Federal Lottery 5687 today, Saturday (06/08/22)

With a main prize of R$ 500 thousand, the drawing of the Federal Lottery contest 5687, takes place on the night of this Saturday, August 6, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, starting at 7 pm. See if your ticket was awarded in the Federal result:

TODAY’S FEDERAL LOTTERY 5687 RESULT:

TICKET: 39,920 – PRIZE: BRL 500 THOUSAND
TICKET: 12,586 – PRIZE: BRL 27 THOUSAND
TICKET: 95,810 – PRIZE: BRL 24 THOUSAND
TICKET: 81,007 – PRIZE: BRL 19 THOUSAND
TICKET: 01,354 – AWARD: BRL 18.3 THOUSAND

The draw is broadcast live from Caixa Econômica Federal, through the state-owned channel on Youtube.

How do I play the Federal Lottery?

Unlike other lotteries, at the Federal, the player chooses a ticket that will contain a five-digit number already printed, and he does not have the autonomy to choose the number himself. Each ticket contains 10 fractions and can be purchased whole or in parts. The prize amount is proportional to the number of fractions you purchase.

The Federal probability is one of the easiest to win. With a chance in 100,000, since 100,000 tickets are sold for each contest, it is common to find people who have already won, at least, a low prize in the modality. It is also possible to receive prizes derived from the main ones, in this case, the probability of being awarded in any of the extraction modalities is 1 in 4.78. In other words, the player will hardly leave empty-handed.

Federal’s previous draw

The previous Federal Lottery contest was number 5686, which took place on Wednesday, August 3rd. In it, a ticket from Goiânia (GO) was drawn with R$ 500 thousand, purchased at the Vida Nova lottery. See the table below for the other awards:

DestinyTicketLottery UnitCity/StatePrize Amount (R$)
1st062055NEW LIFEGOIANIA/GOBRL 500,000.00
2nd007719CENTRAL LOTTERIESSÃO Mateus/ESBRL 27,000.00
3rd035404LUCK CHARMSAO PAULO-SPBRL 24,000.00
4th003252LOTTERY LOTTERYVOTUPORANGA/SPBRL 19,000.00
5th086722CRYSTAL HOUSE LOTTERYNEW WORLD/MTBRL 18,329.00

