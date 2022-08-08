Revealed what JÔ SOARES drank in his MUG; see what was the drink and what had

Much of the talent Jo Soares was remembered in recent days. That’s because the world said goodbye to him last Friday (5), when his death was announced and confirmed. As part of the countless memories left by the multi-artist, Jô’s mug is among them.

That’s because the presenter insisted on keeping under lock and key the mystery that revolved around his mug: was there drink inside the mug? What was inside her? Which Jo Soares drank? Doubts that viewers carried with them was once answered.

The mystery of what was in the coffee mug Jo Soares was unveiled in one of his last interviews on TV Globo, on November 8, 2016. On that day, the comedian was interviewing the actress Danielle Winits. Without meaning to, Jô ended up revealing the answer.

WHAT DID JÔ SOARES IN JÔ’S CANECA

“I’m almost asking Alex for a drink, I’m nervous”, said Danielle Winits in the interview. “A wine, whiskey, a vodka, huh?” she asked. Jo Soares. The actress chooses a red wine.



Alex became known as the waiter of Jô Soares’ show – TV Globo / Reproduction



At that moment, the waiter Alex put a glass of wine down for her. Jo. He promptly rejects the drink and ends up unintentionally revealing the mystery about his famous mug.

“No wine for me, thank you,” he said. Jo. “He already has something in there,” commented Danielle Winits, pointing to the mug.

“I have my guaraná here, we toast. Oh, I said it’s guaraná, it’s a lie, it’s water”, Jô Soares said. “Only I know now what it is,” joked Danielle Winits. The interview followed.