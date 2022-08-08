Revealed what Romarinho said before being sent off in Inter’s game

For the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Internacional went to the capital of Ceará to face Fortaleza, however, ended up losing 3-0 to the home team and distanced itself from the top squad of the national competition that makes up the G4.

The defeat was made even worse by the circumstances that the gaucho team faced. In addition to playing against the then runner-up of the tournament, who ended up leaving the position after the victory, Internacional still had a nice advantage in the 30th minute of the first half, when they had one more player.

The Tricolor suffered with the expulsion of Romarinho, who, even suffering a foul, hurled insults at the referee of the match, which caused his expulsion. With the summary published, it became clear what the allegations made by referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães about the comments made by Romarinho. Check out:

“In the 29th minute of the first half, I sent off with a direct red card, player nº 59, Mr. José romário silva de souza, from the Fortaleza Esporte Clube team, for uttering the following words in my direction: “go take the ass”, after a ball dispute close to the opposing team’s penalty area. I inform you that I felt offended by the words spoken. the expelled player left the field normally [sic]”, wrote the referee.

Mistakes mark Internacional’s game against Fortaleza

Even with the good numerical advantage they had against a team that was theoretically inferior due to their performance in the competition, Inter ended up losing. After the match, Mano Menezes analyzed what happened to his team. “One mistake followed another mistake and that led to everything we saw at the end of the game. Although we consider it an exception, this certainly cannot happen due to the level of quality we have and the way the game has been placed. The game was even, but when we got one more, we didn’t know how to behave. We lacked maturity to know how to behave with numerical advantage”, said Commander Colorado.