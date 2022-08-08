Ricardo Martins brings exclusive to Santos and medallion should leave Peixe at any time: “Confirmed”

The player managed to stand out in Alvinegro’s games in Serie A, which caught the attention of a European team. Athlete has already taken action on the proposal

Santos is a team famous for trade players with european football. Barn of Brazilian stars, the list of jewels that helped put money in Alvinegro Praiano’s safe is extensive. More recently, it is possible to mention names such as Gabigol, Rodrygo and even the star Neymar. If the flagship is the athletes who come from the base, the team also negotiates players with more experience.

In 2019, Flamengo brought an important name from the Santos squad, but who would become an idol only in Rio de Janeiro. the attacker Bruno Henrique he was already filming in Europe when he arrived in Vila Belmiro. The passage was so good, despite the injuries, that it caught the attention of Rubro-Negro. After the sale of the BH27, this time, Fish can sell another player with experience in Europe.

That’s because the advanced Léo Baptistão may be leaving Santos, in a little less than a year after arriving in the city. The 29-year-old athlete has been probed by the Almeria, but with the increase in the offer, the business gained new episodes and may soon materialize. The information is from journalist Ricardo Martins, who brought the information exclusively. Aiming at the transfer, the athlete did not travel with the coastal team for the match this Monday (8), against Coritiba, in Paraná.

On the web, many Santos fans complained about the negotiation. According to some supporters, the athlete is a valuable player for the squad coached by Lisca. Even without participating as a starter in all matches, the attacker has been appearing as an important alternative, who manages to pierce the opposing defenses. If it happens, the forward returns to the continent where he played for 11 yearsexactly in Spanish football.