RJ: Police ban nursing home for torturing elderly people and arrest three people

The owner of a nursing home for the elderly and two employees of the place were arrested on Sunday (7), in Rio de Janeiro, after complaints of mistreatment. According to agents of the 35th DP (Campo Grande), interns from the Laço de Ouro Rest House reported the place. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

According to agents, the establishment was in terrible condition, including hungry elderly people. Relatives of inmates reported difficulty making visits. Vanessa da Silva Ferro, Manoel Alves Paulino and Rafael Venâncio were charged with the crimes of torture, kidnapping and false imprisonment and mistreatment of the elderly.

In total, 29 elderly people lived in the house. They underwent medical evaluation by professionals from the city hall. One patient was transferred in serious condition to the UPA in Campo Grande, with a pressure ulcer (skin lesions from staying in the same position for a long time). Another elderly man was taken to Rocha Faria Municipal Hospital, with suspected infection.

Social assistance teams will contact relatives to see if they are able to receive them. Otherwise, the elderly will go to public shelters. According to investigations, Laço de Ouro had an expired license since 2015. In 2021, a request for renewal was denied.

The case remains under investigation.