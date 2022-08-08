Roger Waters sparks controversy by putting Biden in a gallery of criminals

Roger Waters, 78, caused controversy by placing current US President Joe Biden, 79, in the war criminals gallery.

The musician posted a photo of the politician during the “This Is Not a Drill” tour, along with several other questionable figures in international politics, such as former President Donald Trump, 76.

In an interview with CNN, Waters explained why he put Biden on his controversial list.

“He is stoking the fire in Ukraine, for starters. It’s a huge crime. Why doesn’t the United States encourage the Ukrainian president to negotiate, avoiding the need for this horrendous war?” he asked.

“When does a war start? You need to look at history and to be able to say, ‘well, it started this day here.’ Can you say it started in 2008? they promised they wouldn’t when Mikhail Gorbachev negotiated the Soviet Union’s withdrawal from all of Eastern Europe.”

Marielle Franco’s name appears on screen during Roger Waters concert in the USA Image: Reproduction

Tribute to Marielle

At a concert in the United States, Roger Waters, 78, showed the name of Marielle Franco on the big screen. On his “This is Not a Drill” tour, the singer has paid tribute to human rights defenders, such as the sociologist, who was shot dead in 2018.

Followed by the name of Marielle Franco, the famous also showed the words: “Location – Rio de Janeiro. Crime – criticizing police. Penalty – death”. When he performed in Brazil in 2018, he also remembered the councilwoman at Maracanã.

On the occasion, the singer wore a T-shirt written “Fight as Marielle Franco” and called the daughter and widow of politics to the stage. As the presentation took place in the midst of the presidential elections, which elected Jair Bolsonaro, it was booed by the public.

In order to avoid further boos, Roger Waters even released a message before his shows. “If you’re one of those people who says, ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I can’t stand political messages,’ you might as well go out and go to a bar,” the message read.