Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced; see official photos

THE Royal Enfield Hunter 350 he was officially launched this Sunday, August 7thin India and confirmed for Brazil. After a lot of waiting and a lot of advance information, like the first images of Technical details that we finally show the motorcycle price has been set: from 149,900 rupeeswhich makes it one of the models more accessible of the brand’s current line.

Although we see that classic Royal footprint in the Hunter, this bike comes with a much more modern and stripped-down footprint, with a style reminiscent of the Scram 411. There are two main versions: retro and metro. The values ​​may also vary according to the chosen painting. See the complete price list for the Hunter 350:

Retro Factor: 149,900 rupees

149,900 rupees Metro Dapper: 163,900 rupees

163,900 rupees Metro Rebel: 168,900 rupees

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2022 Image: Royal Enfield

Will Hunter 350 be sold in Brazil?

The Hunter 350 is confirmed to arrive in Brazil in the first quarter of 2023. As the model shares the same base as Meteor 350 and Classic 350, it would be another interesting option, and younger, within this line of the Indian manufacturer. When making the direct conversion, the Hunter is being sold in India for the equivalent of R$ 9,800 (price of the day) without counting import expenses and other fees so that the model can land in the country.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2022 Image: Royal Enfield

In the Indian market, the Hunter 350 is more affordable than the Classic 350 (187,346 rupees) and Meteor 350 (201,253 rupees). Thus, we can expect the value to be below that of the Meteor 350, which is Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycle in Brazil, starting at R$19,990.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2022 Image: Royal Enfield

For now, not all technical information about the Hunter 350 is available, at least, we still haven’t found it on Royal Enfield’s official media. According to the website “Rush Lane”, the Hunter 350 maintains the exact same engine seen in its “sisters”, namely the 349 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine capable of generating 20.2 horsepower. at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm; also with the 5-speed gearbox (LEARN MORE HERE).

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2022 Retro Image: Royal Enfield

Regarding the Meteor 350, one of the main changes is the adoption of the 17-inch wheel at the front of the Hunter, instead of the 19-inch. This also implies a whole new ride geometry, with less sloping front suspension and new handlebars. This should give the Hunter 350 a more urban agility and grip, rather than the more cruiser style of the Meteor 350.

About the Retro and Metro versions, the main differences are in the wheels, which are raided on Retro, and alloy wheels, on Metro. In addition, the Hunter 350 Retro also features drum brakes at the rear, while the Metro has discs on both trains.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2022 Image: Royal Enfield

