Rugby player catches pregnant ex-fiancée cheating on teammate

Rugby player Michael Lichaa caught his ex-fiancée performing oral sex on teammate Adam Elliott. In information published by the New York Post, Michael was so disgusted after the act that he punched a glass window, and almost died after losing more than two liters of blood.

Kara accused Lichaa of assaulting her, and the player ended up arrested, but before that he had to be taken to the hospital and ended up undergoing surgery due to the severity of his injuries. The Australian was acquitted on Friday (5/8) of domestic violence charges after ex-fiancée Kara Childerhouse refused to appear in court and testify against him. In testimony, friend Adam Elliott stated that he had been drinking for more than 12 hours on the day of the incident and denied that Lichaa had assaulted his ex-fiancée.

All the statements that the player’s ex-fiancée gave were invalidated. According to the court, Kara no longer wanted to participate in the process as she is pregnant and, in order not to cause any harm to the pregnancy, she wants to ease the stress of remembering the scenes from the day of the incident.