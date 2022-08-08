Salgado promises Vasco with a strong team and in the fight for titles after the sale of SAF to 777 Partners | vasco

President Jorge Salgado, from Vasco, gave an interview shortly after the vote that approved the sale of SAF to 777 Partners. The manager promised that the fan will have a strong team to cheer on and will dispute the titles on an equal footing with the main opponents.

Salgado, in his speech, even recalled what Josh Wander, managing partner and co-founder of 777 Partners, said after the last Vasco x Flamengo, for the Campeonato Carioca. At the time, the American promised that it would be the last classic with such inequality between the teams.

– Fans can expect that we will make a relevant investment in football, a more competitive team. Let’s fight for the title, fight shoulder to shoulder with any opponent – said Jorge Salgado.

– Josh from 777 already said on the occasion of a game with Flamengo that we are going to create financial muscle to compete on equal terms. The fan can have hope, yes, that there will be relevant investment in football – continued the president.

Jorge Salgado was elected president of Vasco at the end of 2020. Soon after, in February 2021, the team was relegated in the Brazilian. Last season, he couldn’t go up, and he disputes Serie B again in 2022. The manager apologized to the fan for the difficult moments and lack of expression titles.

– We are indebted to the fans, many years without earning anything, collect debt. I’m a businessman, I know what it is. If you don’t control a debt, with interest… Vasco doesn’t have credit. When you show the swing, everyone runs away. From now on, it will have credibility again. Today we are building the future of Vasco.

Finally, the president wanted to thank the American group that, as of this Monday, will already control Vasco’s football.

– World crisis, inflation, wars, unemployment, pandemic… Praising our partner has always been firm. I had nights of disturbing sleep… ‘Is it?’, but I always believed. They are always closed with us, just waiting for the vote. We were already talking about football, finance, management. It’s putting this partnership on its feet. I’m done, my job done,” Salgado said.

With the sale, 777 Partners, whose majority shareholders are Americans Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, will take control of men’s, women’s and youth football starting this Monday. The group commits to invest R$700 million for 70% of SAF – 30% remains with Vasco – and to assume the club’s R$700 million debt.

By contract, R$ 700 million must be invested in football over the next three years. Of this total, R$ 70 million was advanced as a bridge loan, approved by the Deliberative Council in March. That part of the money has already been used by the club.

However, the 777 still has to inject R$ 120 million in 2022. This amount will be used in hiring – still in this window or in December -, to pay salary sheets and in the expansion and modernization of the CT Moacyr Barbosa and the CT of Base Forte .

