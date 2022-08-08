Santander (SANB11) approves BRL 1.7 billion in JCP, 3R (RRRP3) concludes purchase of Petrobras asset (PETR4), balance sheets and more news

The corporate news on Monday (8) highlights Santander (SANB11) which approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$ 1.7 billion.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3), in turn, completed the acquisition of the Fazenda Belém hub.

BB Seguridade (BBSE3), Banco Pan (BPAN4) and Portobello (PTBL3) release results before market opening.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Banco Modal (MODL11), Direcional (DIRR3), Miter (MTRE3), São Martinho (SMTO3) and more companies report results after closing.

For Itaú, the Refinitiv consensus points to an expected profit of R$ 7.5 billion. In the assessment of Bradesco BBI, Itaú should present the best results among the largest banks. The expansion is expected to be driven by robust interest income of R$21.39 billion, 13.9% higher than a year earlier. The number has the potential to overshadow the higher volume of provisioning for non-performing loans, which BBI projects at R$ 7.21 billion, 53.7% more than the same period last year.

Check out more highlights:

Pan Bank (BPAN4)

Banco Pan (BPAN4) reported net income of R$ 194 million in the second quarter of this year (2Q22), a performance 4% lower than that recorded in the second quarter of 2021, according to a report.

BB Seguridade (BBSE3)

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) recorded a net income of R$ 1.406 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 86.6% higher than that recorded in the same stage of 2021, the insurer informed this morning (8).

According to the company, the performance is the result of strong sales growth, reduction in claims and growth in financial results.

Petrobras signed a new amendment to the natural gas purchase agreement with Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB).

The amendment signed on Friday (6) refers to the profile of delivery commitments by YPFB of the volumes of gas contracted by Petrobras, depending on the current availability of YPFB and the contracts entered into by it with other agents in the gas market, such as widely spread.

The amendment provides for the maintenance of the maximum contracted volume of 20 million m3/day, with flexible delivery and receipt according to seasonality and availability of supply, thus ensuring a supply in contractual balance for the companies. In addition, it brings greater security and predictability of gas supply to the market served by Petrobras.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) approved the transfer of the concession contracts for two onshore production fields that form the Polo Fazenda Belém, from Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) to 3R Fazenda Belém, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

With this, 3R concluded the acquisition of the Polo and will take over the operation of the asset as of August 6, 2022. The total value of the transaction is US$ 35.2 million, of which US$ 8.8 million will be paid upon signature of the agreement. contract in August 2020, US$ 4.6 million paid on this date, already discounted from the cash generation accumulated since April 2019 (effective date of the contract), and US$ 10.0 million to be paid twelve months after the closing of the contract. transaction.

Electrobras ([ativo=ELET3;ELET6])

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) informed on Friday night, through a material fact, that its board of directors elected Wilson Ferreira Júnior as the company’s new president, authorizing his inauguration until September 20, 2022.

Rodrigo Limp Nascimento, elected as Director of Regulation and Institutional Relations, will continue as interim president until Ferreira Jr.

The state-owned company signed an agreement valued at R$ 962 million to definitively end the arbitration procedure involving Santo Antonio Energia SA (SAESA) and the Civil Group (GCIVIL), in a lawsuit filed by the latter.

Santander (SANB11) approved the distribution of R$1.7 billion in interest on equity, equivalent to R$0.21774739699 per common share, R$0.23952213669 per preferred share and R$0.45726953368 per Unit, in raw values.

The net amount will be R$1.445 billion, equivalent to R$0.18508528744 per common share, R$0.20359381618 per preferred share and R$0.38867910362 per Unit.

PBG (PTBL3) approved earnings in the gross amount of BRL 0.30812818 per share, with the gross amount of BRL 0.16204928 per share in the form of dividends and the net amount of BRL 0.12416706 per share in the form of of interest on equity.

The base date for payment is August 18, dividends will be credited on September 1, 2022.

Enauta (ENAT3) reported that the scheduled stop at the Atlanta Field should be completed in the next few days. The gradual return of production at the Field should take place in mid-August, when the commissioning of the new water treatment unit and equipment that underwent maintenance in the period will begin and complementary services will be performed on FPSO Petrojarl I. Production should be normalized by September .

Celesc (CLSC4) reported net income of BRL 101.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, a result that is 1% higher than that recorded in the same period last year, when it reached BRL 100.2 million.

Rodobens (RDNI3)

Rodobens (RDNI3) recorded net income of R$ 116.8 million in the second quarter of the year, a figure 3.1% lower compared to the same period last year, when it reached R$ 120.5 million.

Auren Energy (AURE3)

Auren Energia concluded the acquisition of 28.3% of the total capital of Aquarela Inovação Tecnológica do Brasil.

In this way, Auren informed that the conditions precedent established in the contract for the purchase, sale and subscription of shares were fulfilled, as well as the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense

– WHERE IS IT.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) approved the company’s 11th issue of simple debentures in the total amount of R$ 1.050 billion.

The net funds raised through the issuance will be used to make investments in the Issuer’s subsidiaries, debt refinancing and cash reinforcement. The debentures will not have guarantees of any kind.

Sanepar (SAPR11) reported that the municipality of Maringá, in a Conciliation Hearing held on this date, at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), did not accept the negotiation terms proposed by Sanepar. There is still an appeal pending analysis in the STF, by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. As long as the entire process does not become final, there is no change in the relationship between Sanepar’s provision of services and Maringá.

