Santos’ board can’t stand Cueva’s shadow and awaits player’s debut

August 07, 2022 · 7:00 pm

the board of saints no longer knows what to do to make fans forget about the image of the Peruvian Christian Cueva by the club. The President’s Last Card André Rueda is to count on the pair of reinforcements that arrives at the club this week, the right side, Nathan and the sock luanthe latter coming from Corinthians through loan, are bets of the board for the course of the season.

Both players have already been introduced and have already started training in King Pele’s CT. Nathan had performed physical tests last Saturday and was integrated into the squad this Sunday. luan on the first day, he trained normally, he was part of the last training session of the professional squad before the weekend’s match. The 2 players were not listed for the duel against the coritiba.

Nathan and Luan still need to be regularized in the IDB of CBF to be able to debut as players of the Fish. The chance of this happening is very high and the chance of the duo debuting under Lisca’s command too, since the next match of the saints will be against America Mineiro and it will only be on Sunday.

The crowd’s expectation that luan debut take command of the midfield of the saints It’s very big. That’s because it’s one of the team’s biggest flaws this season. It’s creating offensive plays. Coach Lisca has already admitted to people close to him and also the press, that he is anxious for the player to be in great form and to be able to contribute to the team’s ambitions for the season.

Lisca awaits another reinforcement

the coach of Fish, lisca, has already admitted the club’s board, which needs just one more reinforcement. The speed player would be what the coach would be needing at the moment. O saints already has some names to evaluate And intends to start contacts later this week. The club prioritizes a negotiation along the lines of the one it brought from luanin which the club holding the athlete’s pass ends up paying the entire salary.