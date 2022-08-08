São José carries out multi-vaccination campaign from Monday – Life Informa

The objective is to update the vaccination cards of children under 15 years old.

São José dos Campos starts, next Monday (8), a multi-vaccination campaign, including against Polio, to update the vaccination cards of children and adolescents under 15 years old. The campaign continues until September 9 and will have August 20 as “D-Day”, for dissemination and national mobilization.

Multivaccination is a strategy that aims to update the vaccination status of children and adolescents under 15 years of age (14 years 11 months and 29 days), according to the State Vaccination Calendar, and indiscriminately vaccinate with the VOP (Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine) children from 1 to under 5 years of age, who are on the complete primary regimen with VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine).

The campaigns will coincide with the vaccination against Covid-19, which can be administered simultaneously or with any interval with the other vaccines of the State Vaccination Calendar, in the population from three years of age.

The vaccination schedule for the State of São Paulo is available on the São José dos Campos City Hall website.

Children’s Calendar Vaccines and schedules up to six years of age:

BCG, Hepatitis B, Pentavalent, VIP/OPV, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal 10V, Meningococcal C Conjugate, Yellow Fever, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella – MRS), Viral tetra (MCR and chickenpox) or MMR + chickenpox, DTP and Hepatitis A.

Vaccines from the Children’s Calendar from the age of seven and from the Adolescent Calendar:

Hepatitis B, Yellow fever, MMR, Diphtheria and tetanus – adult, dTpa, Meningococcal ACWY, Meningococcal C (conjugated), quadrivalent HPV and Chickenpox.

Day D

The “D-Day” will be held on August 20, from 9 am to 5 pm, in some UBSs Resolve (Basic Health Unit) and the list will be released soon.

