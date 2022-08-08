São Leopoldo starts multi-vaccination campaign this Monday – Region

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on São Leopoldo starts multi-vaccination campaign this Monday – Region 3 Views

With the objective of mobilizing parents and guardians, the National Vaccination Campaign against poliomyelitis for children under 5 years old and also the multi-vaccination to update the booklet for children under 15 years old begins this Monday (8th).



The objective is to update the booklet for children under 15 years old.




The objective is to update the booklet for children under 15 years old.
Photo: Publicity/PMSL


In São Leopoldo, all basic health units (UBS) with a vaccination room will be able to attend. The last national campaign took place in 2015, when vaccination rates started to fall. The regimen of protection against poliomyelitis foresees the application of three doses at two, four and six months of age. Then there is a booster at 15 months and at 4 years given orally.

“There will be an extra dose of polio vaccine for children from 1 year to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days. Therefore, all parents must be aware and take their children to take this booster”, stressed the coordinator of Immunizations Karen Carvalho.

Multivaccination seeks to update the protection of young people with vaccines included in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

UBSs with vaccination room

Meadow
Avenida Henrique Bier, no. 822 – Campina

Scharlau
Rua Pinto Bandeira, nº 68 – Scharlau

Santos Dumont
Av. João A Koch (formerly Av. 1), s/nº – Santos Dumont

Father Orestes
Rua Cora Coralina, s/n – Corner c/ Av. Mauá – Santos Dumont neighborhood

Rio dos Sinos
Av Atalibio T. de Resende, no. 1157 – Rio dos Sinos

Paim
Rua Homero Batista, no. 167 – Vila Paim

vicentina
Frederico Guilherme Schmidt Street, corner Thomas Edson – Vicentina

maternal and child
Rua São Joaquim, no. 988 – Downtown

Trensurb
Rua Mauá, n° 3563 (next to Unisinos station)

Cohab Duke
Rua José O. de Andrade, no. 160 – Cohab Duque

White River
Dr Street João Dutra, no. 41.- Rio Branco

country
Rua Rio Japurá, no. 200

Saint Cristopher
Rua Celestina Maria José de Souza, no. 37

Immigrant
Rua João Algayer, 71, Feitoria

Cohab Feitoria
Rua Malta, 430 – Factory

Madezatti
Street: Francisco dos Santos – left. Otto Daut.

bras
Rua Leopoldo Wasum, no. 715 – Vila Brás

Mauá
Rua Vitoria, SN

Saint Andrew
Rua Felipe Uebel, no. 600 – Santo André

Open from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Source: São Leopoldo City Hall.

Did you like this article? Share!

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Judge suspected of assaulting doctor tries to arrest delegate inside the Women’s Police Station in Fortaleza

a case of domestic violence resulted in an attempt to arrest the delegate responsible for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved