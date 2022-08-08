São Leopoldo starts multi-vaccination campaign this Monday – Region

With the objective of mobilizing parents and guardians, the National Vaccination Campaign against poliomyelitis for children under 5 years old and also the multi-vaccination to update the booklet for children under 15 years old begins this Monday (8th).















The objective is to update the booklet for children under 15 years old.

Photo: Publicity/PMSL









In São Leopoldo, all basic health units (UBS) with a vaccination room will be able to attend. The last national campaign took place in 2015, when vaccination rates started to fall. The regimen of protection against poliomyelitis foresees the application of three doses at two, four and six months of age. Then there is a booster at 15 months and at 4 years given orally.

“There will be an extra dose of polio vaccine for children from 1 year to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days. Therefore, all parents must be aware and take their children to take this booster”, stressed the coordinator of Immunizations Karen Carvalho.

Multivaccination seeks to update the protection of young people with vaccines included in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

UBSs with vaccination room

Meadow

Avenida Henrique Bier, no. 822 – Campina

Scharlau

Rua Pinto Bandeira, nº 68 – Scharlau

Santos Dumont

Av. João A Koch (formerly Av. 1), s/nº – Santos Dumont

Father Orestes

Rua Cora Coralina, s/n – Corner c/ Av. Mauá – Santos Dumont neighborhood

Rio dos Sinos

Av Atalibio T. de Resende, no. 1157 – Rio dos Sinos

Paim

Rua Homero Batista, no. 167 – Vila Paim

vicentina

Frederico Guilherme Schmidt Street, corner Thomas Edson – Vicentina

maternal and child

Rua São Joaquim, no. 988 – Downtown

Trensurb

Rua Mauá, n° 3563 (next to Unisinos station)

Cohab Duke

Rua José O. de Andrade, no. 160 – Cohab Duque

White River

Dr Street João Dutra, no. 41.- Rio Branco

country

Rua Rio Japurá, no. 200

Saint Cristopher

Rua Celestina Maria José de Souza, no. 37

Immigrant

Rua João Algayer, 71, Feitoria

Cohab Feitoria

Rua Malta, 430 – Factory

Madezatti

Street: Francisco dos Santos – left. Otto Daut.

bras

Rua Leopoldo Wasum, no. 715 – Vila Brás

Mauá

Rua Vitoria, SN

Saint Andrew

Rua Felipe Uebel, no. 600 – Santo André

Open from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Source: São Leopoldo City Hall.















