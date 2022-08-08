São Leopoldo starts multi-vaccination campaign this Monday – Region

With the objective of mobilizing parents and guardians, the National Vaccination Campaign against poliomyelitis for children under 5 years old and also the multi-vaccination to update the booklet for children under 15 years old begins this Monday (8th).
In São Leopoldo, all basic health units (UBS) with a vaccination room will be able to attend. The last national campaign took place in 2015, when vaccination rates started to fall. The regimen of protection against poliomyelitis foresees the application of three doses at two, four and six months of age. Then there is a booster at 15 months and at 4 years given orally.
“There will be an extra dose of polio vaccine for children from 1 year to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days. Therefore, all parents must be aware and take their children to take this booster”, stressed the coordinator of Immunizations Karen Carvalho.
Multivaccination seeks to update the protection of young people with vaccines included in the National Immunization Program (PNI).
UBSs with vaccination room
Meadow
Avenida Henrique Bier, no. 822 – Campina
Scharlau
Rua Pinto Bandeira, nº 68 – Scharlau
Santos Dumont
Av. João A Koch (formerly Av. 1), s/nº – Santos Dumont
Father Orestes
Rua Cora Coralina, s/n – Corner c/ Av. Mauá – Santos Dumont neighborhood
Rio dos Sinos
Av Atalibio T. de Resende, no. 1157 – Rio dos Sinos
Paim
Rua Homero Batista, no. 167 – Vila Paim
vicentina
Frederico Guilherme Schmidt Street, corner Thomas Edson – Vicentina
maternal and child
Rua São Joaquim, no. 988 – Downtown
Trensurb
Rua Mauá, n° 3563 (next to Unisinos station)
Cohab Duke
Rua José O. de Andrade, no. 160 – Cohab Duque
White River
Dr Street João Dutra, no. 41.- Rio Branco
country
Rua Rio Japurá, no. 200
Saint Cristopher
Rua Celestina Maria José de Souza, no. 37
Immigrant
Rua João Algayer, 71, Feitoria
Cohab Feitoria
Rua Malta, 430 – Factory
Madezatti
Street: Francisco dos Santos – left. Otto Daut.
bras
Rua Leopoldo Wasum, no. 715 – Vila Brás
Mauá
Rua Vitoria, SN
Saint Andrew
Rua Felipe Uebel, no. 600 – Santo André
Open from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Source: São Leopoldo City Hall.