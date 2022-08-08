São Miguel do Guamá has 1st suspected case

Jenni Smith 2 mins ago

Last Tuesday (2), the Secretary of Public Health of Pará (Sespa) confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the state. The patient, who is still in home isolation, is a 27-year-old man resident of Belém. During the week, the agency confirmed several other suspected cases in municipalities such as Santarém and Parauapebas.

Now it was the turn of the Municipality of São Miguel do Guamá, through the Municipal Health Department, to inform that it is investigating a suspected case of the monkepox virus (monkeypox). This is a 37-year-old woman who lives in the city and recently traveled with her family to the municipality of Paragominas. The information is from Portal SMG and Rádio Alvorada 99.7.

According to the health authorities of São Miguel do Guamá, the woman showed symptoms compatible with the disease and is in isolation, maintaining the necessary care to avoid cross-contamination, such as wearing a mask, hand hygiene and social distancing.

The Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality is only waiting for the arrival of the diagnostic test to collect material and send it for analysis. The report asked Sespa for a note on the suspected case of São Miguel do Guamá, but until the publication of this article it had not received a response.

Declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday (23), monkeypox has already had 1,721 confirmed cases in Brazil.

