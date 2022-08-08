“Scariest scene I’ve ever seen”; Ana Hickmann suffers domestic accident and reports scare on social media

The presenter said that her bathroom box burst and broke into several pieces, which fell on her.

the presenter Ana Hickmann had a scare of those last Sunday (07), while taking a shower at home. Through her Instagram profile, she said that her bathroom shower door exploded and she was hit by the shards.

Despite the scare, the presenter of “Nowadays” said that he only had a cut on his left hand, but that something much worse could have happened: “Guys, I’ve been through a deliverance now, I swear. It took me a few minutes to get myself together because what happened to me was a scare,” started counting.

Then the blonde reported what happened: “I was getting out of the shower and the door to my shower, when I closed it, burst all over me. It was the scariest scene I’ve ever seen in my life. This had never happened here at home.“, said.

“The way it broke, it broke, it was supposed to have cut my entire body. And the only thing I got was a deep but small cut here on my hand. It was the biggest scare I’ve ever had in my life here at home”she added, showing the pieces of broken glass already collected in a garbage bag.