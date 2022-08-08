Scenes from ‘Good Morning, Veronica’ can trigger trigger, experts say – 07/08/2022

The second season of the series “Good Morning, Veronica” arrived on Netflix last Wednesday (3), again exposing themes related to violence against women. Unlike the first season, this time the focus is not domestic violence, but sexual violence.

Playing one of the main characters of the series is Klara Castanho. The actress, who revealed that she was a victim of rape at the end of June this year, plays a teenager who suffers sexual and psychological abuse from her own father. Although the series does not explicitly show the scenes of abuse, Angela, the character, suffers from her father’s hand stroking, sees him naked and is kissed forcibly a few times.

According to psychologists interviewed by universethe scenes can trigger triggers in victims of sexual abuse.

“Mental triggers are awakened by external stimuli, which act on the brain, triggering memories and memories of the trauma or the situation experienced. This triggers intense and excessive emotional reactions within us. trauma, scenes of abuse can trigger the triggers”, explains Renata Sarmet, psychologist and neuropsychologist.

Psychologist Adriana Severine agrees that, when seeing scenes of sexual abuse, the victim, even if he is undergoing psychological counseling, can put himself in that person’s place and relive the pain and anguish he has already felt.

Despite this, according to Adriana, these triggers are not always necessarily negative. “Some victims prefer to ignore the abuse and move on, without dealing with that trauma. When they feel the trigger, they may realize that the wound is still open and needs to be tended to. In this case, the trigger ends up serving as a motivation to seek help.” .

Trigger warning importance

At no point in the chapters did Netflix put a message indicating that there are scenes depicting sexual abuse. According to the two psychologists interviewed by universeit is important that movies and series contain warnings so that people, victims or not, can choose to watch the production, with the awareness of what they will see.

“The triggers triggered in this type of trauma can bring up painful situations, resentments and emotions already dealt with previously”, says Renata.

Despite the lack of a trigger alert warning, at the beginning of the chapters appears the indication of censorship for 18 years and the main topics covered by the program: extreme violence, sexual content and licit drugs. At the end of each episode there is still an indication of a link to the support group for those who suffer violence or abuse.

Sought, Netflix’s advice did not answer why it did not put a trigger alert in the series or commented on the option of keeping the scenes of actress Klara Castanho.