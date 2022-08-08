Scientist releases photo of salami as being from James Webb telescope and apologizes

A “joke” by French scientist Etienne Klein did not resonate very well. Klein used his Twitter account to apologize for posting on the internet saying that a slice of salami was actually a photo of the star Proxima Centauri, captured by the James Webb telescope. The information was published on the CNN website.

On July 31, the scientist posted a photo of a slice of salami on a black background, claiming it was a new image of the star closest to the Sun.

“Photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light-years from Earth. It was taken by JWST. This level of detail… A new world is revealed day by day,” Klein wrote.

A few days later, the scientist finally said that the post was “a form of fun”. But there were people who didn’t like the “joke”.

The post gained repercussion and his followers said that because he is a public figure and his fun would gain a much greater proportion on the web.

“The joke is funny. But when it’s published by you, it becomes huge! Your name provides a guarantee that there is no need to verify the information,” wrote one user, followed by Klein.

Faced with the controversy, the scientist then made another publication on the 3rd to explain the situation and said that it was a measure to “encourage care” – since false images circulate on social networks.

“I come to apologize to everyone who may have been offended by my unoriginal mistake. I simply wanted to urge caution regarding images that look convincing on their own,” he tweeted trying to end the matter.

Car wheel

In one of the feats of the space telescope James Webbhe traversed time and huge amounts of dust to capture a new image of the galaxy”Car wheel” with unprecedented clarity, reported the US and European space agencies, NASA and ESA, respectively.

Subtitle:

The “Car Wheel” acquired its shape after a head-on collision between two galaxies, according to NASA. Photograph:

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

Located about 500 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation of the Sculptor, the “Wheel of Chariot” acquired its shape after a head-on collision between two galaxies. The impact caused two rings to expand from the center of the galaxy, “like ripples in the water of a tank after a stone is thrown into it,” NASA and ESA explained in a joint statement.