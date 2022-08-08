Serginho Groisman, discreet, is caught holding hands and assumes: “Happy”

Serginho Groisman breaks protocol and publicly exposes family

Globo’s contractor, Serginho Groisman, 72 years old, is not used to showing much of his intimacy to the public. Keeping to an extremely low-key standard, he doesn’t have the recurring custom of being seen with his family in the press and on social media.

The presenter of “High hours“, from Globo, has been married to dentist Fernanda Molina Groisman since 2015. As a result of this union, little Thomas was born, who is currently 6 years old, the first child of the communicator and journalist.

Some time ago, Serginho Groisman used his social networks, which have more than 3 million followers, to show a small family moment. However, the moment was recorded for protective masks against Covid-19.

Groisman shared a photo holding hands with Thomas and his wife at a ‘Graacc’ (Support Group for Adolescents and Children with Cancer) run. In the caption, he wrote: “Celebrate Mother’s Day early in the #graacc marathon. Happy Mother’s Day!!”, he shared in the publication.

CAREER AND RETIREMENT

The presenter of “Altas Horas”, from Globo, Serginho Groisman, has been at the forefront of talk shows for decades and giving young people a voice to question. The freedom of expression given to its audience became its trademark, seeking to show interactivity with the audience.

Serginho Groisman, before being a famous presenter, above all, he is a highly regarded journalist. With a vast career that spans more than 50 years, he has worked with music stars such as Raul Seixas, Gilberto Gil, João Bosco, Luiz Gonzaga, Elba Ramalho and among others.

Serginho Groisman He has also worked at Band FM, TV Gazeta, TV Cultura, SBT and Globo, a broadcaster he has been with since 2000 to the present day. Earning around R$ 400 thousand reais a month and with more than 22 years on the air, only on Globo, the presenter even commented on retirement recently.

“I have no idea when to stop. I know that time goes by, we are doing it day by day. And every time we have something to celebrate, we celebrate.”