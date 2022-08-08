Serie B leader, Cruzeiro has an even better campaign in the 2nd round

With 49 points conquered, 74% of use and 11 victories in 11 games in Mineirão, Cruzeiro leads the Série B of the Brazilian Championship very easily. That’s nine points more than Bahia and Grêmio, who share the 2nd place, and 16 points ahead of Londrina, which is the first team outside the access zone. Only a very sharp drop in production can prevent the return of Raposa to the Brasileirão Serie A. But what happens in this 2nd turn start is exactly the opposite.

Cruzeiro’s campaign in the three rounds of the second part of the competition surpasses the three initial games. With the victory over Tombense, by 2 to 0, for the 22nd round, Raposa reached 7 points won in the last three matches played. They are three points more than the beginning of Serie B, when they won four points in the sequence of games against Bahia, Brusque and Tombense.

To get an idea of ​​the advantage built by Cruzeiro in 22 rounds, Raposa won’t be in next year’s A series only if it has similar performance to Náutico, who is in the last place, from now on. Five more wins in 16 rounds are enough for the Minas Gerais team to confirm their return to the elite of national football.

“It’s hard not to do the math, we think yes, there’s no way to be different. But we’re focused, it’s game by game, with the intensity that Paulo (Pezzolano) asks for. from now on”, said midfielder Neto Moura, after Cruzeiro’s 15th triumph in 22 games played.

Despite the advantage and the solid campaign, the speech inside Toca da Raposa is that the team will keep the footprint until gaining access. In the next round, the challenge is Londrina, the 5th place.

“This Serie B is very difficult, we have to keep our feet on the ground. Now it’s time to rest, because there’s no way to train, to play a good game against Londrina”, commented striker Bruno Rodrigues, who opened Cruzeiro’s victory over tombense.