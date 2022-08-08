“Should have stayed on Sundays”

Caçulinha, on the left, with actress Fabiana Karla and singer Ney Matogrosso in “Domingão do Faustão”, in 2011 (Photo: Globo/Zé Paulo Cardeal)

A constant presence in “Domingão do Faustão” for over 25 years, the musician Rubens Antonio da Silvabetter known as youngestwas not part of the ex-boss’s change plans, Fausto Silvafrom Globo to Band in 2021. In a recent interview, the multi-instrumentalist gave his opinion on Faustão’s new program and disapproved of the idea of ​​the attraction airing daily.

“He should have stayed only on Sundays, just like he did on TV. Since it’s to do a program, he keeps it once a week to have content. Doing it every day on television is very difficult, even with a big structure. “, evaluated the musician in an interview with UOL.

Caçulinha also said that the change of station “was a big surprise” for him: “I never imagined this would happen. He always said things to me, and I asked him to keep quiet. It was working, I told him not to change anything. But he always liked to take risks.”

Outside of “Domingão do Faustão” since 2015, where he performed not only as a musician, but made several fun appearances alongside his friend, Caçulinha says that, despite the distance, the friendship with Faustão remains: “We still talk, we talk on the phone. We have lunch with friends or former directors, when possible. I also go to pizzas at Faustão’s house. But we don’t talk about the program [o “Faustão na Band”]. I haven’t spoken to him in a month,” she said.

Mass layoffs and changes

It seems that “Faustão na Band” is not going well with the legs. The daily program Fausto Silva It will undergo a major overhaul starting in the second half of the year after just over six months that it has been on the air on the Saad channel.

According to information published by columnist Cleo Guimarães, from F5, the production of the program lost 40 employees and the attraction will last 35 minutes less from August this year. The information was confirmed by the broadcaster to Yahoo.

“The ‘Faustão na Band’ team will be on vacation from July 11th to 22nd, a period in which the program will remember its best moments. From the 25th, at 10 pm, the broadcaster responds to a request from the public and returns to air daily, from Monday to Friday, the game show ‘1001 Questions’, commanded by Zeca Camargo. With this, the program presented by Fausto Silva will air from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm until August 25, the eve of the election time. During the election period, the attraction will be broadcast from 8:55 pm to 10:30 pm.

The newspaper also claims that the new screen time will be maintained even after the first or second rounds of this year’s election. In 2023 the program must undergo a new reformulation and be shown a maximum of 3 times a week.