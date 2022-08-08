Simone’s husband breaks the silence about alleged love affair with Simaria



Kak Diniz, Simone’s husbandused social networks this Sunday (7), and spoke out around the new rumors that arose around his namein which a journalist raised rumors that the reason for the sThe supposed end of the country sisters duo would have occurred after Simaria fell in love with her brother-in-law.

Through a long text published on Instagram, the businessman promptly denied the reported information, and regretted the proportion of fake news. ‘I have learned that the best way to combat any manifestation of hatred is through love! When we say that God is love, we are talking about love for our neighbor, because loving yourself is easy, it is even difficult to have compassion for the other. But these days nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network’, started him.

‘The problem is not with the internet, but with who ‘thinks they have a voice’ in it. The problem is not in the life of those who are happy, but in the lives of those who are unhappy. In the end, the difference is in what comes from the inside out, not what is from the outside in. Who happy lives. Who is unhappy, lives seeing the other live happily’, concluded Simone’s husband. In the click, a click was stamped between him, the singer and the children, Henry8 years old, and zayaof 1.

In recent days, including Simone spoke about the possibility of her sister, Simaria, resuming activities on stageand explained if he also took a break from his career. ‘I fulfilled the entire schedule for June and July, and I took some time off to rest my judgment and enjoy my son’s vacation’she said.

