Simone’s husband reacts after being accused of having an affair with Simaria: “Nothing surprises me anymore”

Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband, reacts after being accused of cheating on his wife with his sister-in-law, Simaria; Look

the husband of Simonethe entrepreneur Kaka Dinizreacted to being involved in a hairy rumor this weekend.

For those on the outside, the journalist Thiago Sodréwhich runs the Fama e Fato page, appeared on the web claiming to know the real reason for the fight between the duo Simone and simaria. According to him, simaria would have fallen in love with her brother-in-law, which created a general feud between the sisters.

This Sunday (7), Kaka Diniz published a click next to his wife and children to prove that the rumor is false. He didn’t exactly name the reporter who spread the news, but he made it clear that he’s upset with the nonsense narrative.

“I learned that the best way to combat any manifestation of hate is through love! When we say that God is love, we talk about love for our neighbor, because loving yourself is easy, it’s really difficult to have compassion for the other. “he began on Instagram.

He then explained the reason for the publication: “But nowadays, nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network. The problem is not with the internet, but with who ‘thinks they have a voice’ in it. The problem is not in the lives of those who are happy, but in the lives of those who are unhappy”.

“In the end, the difference is what comes from ‘inside’ to ‘outside’, not what’s outside to inside. Who is happy lives. Who is unhappy, lives watching the other live happy “finished.

Simone tried to be present in the publication. In the comments, she wrote: “My world of love”.

CLIMÃO

simaria has returned to speak in recent days by attending the birthday party of Henry, his sister’s eldest son, Simone. In the midst of the countrymen’s fight, the famous decided to honor her nephew on the special date, giving something to talk about even among the guests of the event.

According to information from Leo Dias’ column, from the Metrópoles portal, the singer decided to arrive at the event through the back door, trying to draw as little attention as possible. However, the action ended up having the opposite effect, as the brunette became the main subject of the celebration.