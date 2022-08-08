Simony reveals health status after having a new chemo session

Simony went public last week and revealed that she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. The singer took advantage of the outburst to encourage people to take their exams, as she was only able to discover the disease during a medical check-up. After performing another chemotherapy session, which is part of this treatment, the singer updated her health status.

Through Instagram Stories, Simony shared with her fans and followers how the treatment is going and the results she is already seeing. “Well folks, I finished my third chemo here, you know…” she started the famous one.

“The hair is all messed up because of the cap, but the best news I have for you is that Dr. Fernando Maluf has just passed through here and the tumor is really shrinking very quickly. So it’s very good news.” Completed Simony.

“Focus, it is and already taking this victory of this healing people. That’s what I tell you, 80% of your treatment is your head, so you have to focus on good things. I know there will be days when you will be sadder or more tired, but you can’t”. Emphasized Simony commenting with his followers.

“I’m very happy and receiving a lot of love from you guys, so I couldn’t help but give you this super news. It’s worked out folks. That’s it, a lot of faith, a lot of joy and believing and thanking you for everything, thanking you for everything and believing that we’ve already made it, that’s it. Put it in your head that we have already achieved that everything will be ok”. Finished Simony on her social media.

The singer started her treatment just last week and she appeared with a type of cap on her head, which is part of a technique that prevents hair loss during chemo. “It helps 50% to keep your hair from falling out, it will help a lot. It’s frozen, people,” she said of the device. “I’m about to start, I’m super excited. I’m going to get my shield to look… Detonate everything”, declared Simony.