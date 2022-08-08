Sky Watchers: Know the Types of Telescopes and Which One to Buy

Choosing the first observation instrument is an exciting time for any amateur astronomer. With telescopes, it is possible not only to follow the main astronomical events, but also to explore the stars of the night sky – observing details of the Moon, planets, comets, stars, nebulae and galaxies.

Just like any other product, there is no such thing as a “perfect telescope”. However, it is possible to choose a good instrument based on your observation interests, lifestyle and, most importantly, the available budget.

Check out the three most common types of telescopes, their main uses and purchase prices.

spyglasses

Also known as “refractor telescopes”, this type of instrument is best suited for those starting out in observational astronomy. Here, the telescope consists of a long tube with two lenses at its two ends, and it is possible to find them with apertures between 30 mm and 90 mm.

The Moon will be the main object of observation of a telescope. However, if the observer is in a dark place – away from big cities – it is possible to see, for example, the phases of Venus, the four largest moons of Jupiter or even the passage of comets – of course, without much magnification.

The scopes have the advantage of being light, easy to assemble and also to use, being a good practical way to learn how to observe the sky with instruments – this learning will be important when purchasing larger telescopes. In addition, the scopes are cheaper, costing between R$ 700 and R$ 1,500.

Here’s an example of a scope for purchase!

Newtonian telescopes

As the name implies, this telescope model was invented by Isaac Newton. Instead of just using lenses, this type of telescope also uses mirrors, including one with a concave shape, to collect the light and form the image in the eyepiece.

As the magnification is higher on these instruments, the field of view of the sky is a little narrower, making it a little difficult to locate objects in the sky – especially for those who are not yet used to astronomical observation. In addition, as the Earth rotates, the sky is also in constant motion, with the star moving out of view in the eyepiece more quickly at high magnifications.

Newtonian telescopes are usually accompanied by tripods with an equatorial mount. With these tripods, it is possible to align the telescope with the Celestial Pole, making it easier to follow the movement of the stars in the sky. Some models also allow coupling a motor, so that this monitoring is done automatically.

In addition to its large size – making it a little difficult to transport and assemble – this type of telescope requires periodic maintenance work, as the mirrors of these instruments are supported by springs and screws. With time and the movement of the telescope, the mirrors can move a little, impacting the image quality of celestial objects. In this case, it is necessary to perform a procedure called “collimation”, which uses a laser (purchased separately) to realign the mirrors.

On the other hand, the Newtonian telescope delivers superior image quality when compared to telescopes. Depending on the aperture of the telescope – usually from 76 mm -, the eyepieces used and the location of observation, it is possible to see in more detail the brightest objects in the sky, such as the craters and seas of the Moon, the polar ice caps of Mars or even the rings of Saturn. In addition, it is possible to observe deep sky objects such as nebulae, star clusters and galaxies.

The bigger the opening, the better, with prices starting from R$2,000.

Here’s an example of a Newtonian telescope!

catadioptric telescope

This telescope resembles the appearance of a telescope, however, it also uses lenses and mirrors, just like the Newtonians. The difference is in the position these components are arranged.

The advantage of catadioptric telescopes is that they have an image quality comparable to Newtonian telescopes, but they have the benefit of being more compact, making them ideal for those who want to carry a small instrument to use while traveling.

However, it will also need equatorial tripods to track objects in the sky, as well as periodic collimations to correct the alignment of optical components.

Here, the simplest models can be found from R$ 2,500. However, this type of telescope is more difficult to find in Brazil.

Here’s an example of a catadioptric telescope!