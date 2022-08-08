Spider-Man and Two Point Campus Featured in This Week’s Releases | Action games

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Two Point Campus are the highlights of this week’s releases. Spider-Man’s adventure, previously exclusive to PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5), comes to PCs alongside the game of managing a university campus. The titles are still accompanied by the long-awaited adventure of Cult of the Lamb, arcade simulator Arcade Paradise, Rumbleverse, the new Battle Royale from Epic Games and more. Check out all about this week’s releases, such as their dates, prices and platforms where they’re available, below.

🎮 Stray: Meet 10 mods that add Coop, Garfield, CJ from GTA and more

1 of 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered brings the critically acclaimed adventure of Spider-Man, once exclusive to PlayStation consoles, to PC — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered brings the critically acclaimed adventure of Spider-Man, previously exclusive to PlayStation consoles, to PC — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

👉 What is the best game based on Marvel heroes? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

Initially exclusive to PlayStation consoles, the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man will be based on the PS5 remaster, with enhanced visuals and all the DLCs that make up the story “The City That Never Sleeps”. The game introduces the arachnid hero on a long adventure that begins with the arrest of Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. The vacuum of power left by the villain causes several new enemies to appear to try to occupy his space – among them, Mr. Negative.

In the game, players will face several iconic villains from the comics in new versions while also trying to balance Spider-Man’s routine with the personal life of his secret identity, Peter Parker. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available for PC for R$ 249.90, through the digital stores Steam and Epic Games Store

2 of 7 The PC version of Marvel’s Spider Man will be based on the PS5 remaster, including a new graphic version of Peter Parker and the DLCs — Photo: Disclosure/Steam The PC version of Marvel’s Spider Man will be based on the PS5 remaster, including a new graphic version of Peter Parker and the DLCs — Photo: Disclosure/Steam

Two Point Campus – August 9 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW and PC

In this new simulator from the creators of Two Point Hospital, players will be able to create their own university campus by constructing buildings, hiring professors and teaching courses. It is worth mentioning, however, that these are not ordinary graduations, but lessons on how to fight medieval knightly combat, how to cook giant pies, master the mysteries of sorcery and other follies with typical Two Point Studios humor.

Two Point Campus is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$199.50 and for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Steam digital store for R$199.95 . The game is also included in Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost to subscribers.

3 of 7 Two Point Campus lets you run your own university campus with the same level of madness and humor as the creators of Two Point Hospital — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Two Point Campus lets you manage your own university campus with the same level of madness and humor as the creators of Two Point Hospital — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Cult of the Lamb – August 11 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW and PC

Create your own religion and lead a cult of worshipers as an innocent lamb saved by a mysterious entity that demands worship in return. In a randomly generated world, you’ll need to gather resources, erect buildings, battle enemies, and recruit faithful to increase your cult’s strength and deal with opposing leaders. By defeating them, it is possible to absorb their powers and ensure their dominance as the only bearer of the Word among the false prophets.

Cult of the Lamb is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$133.90, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for R$92.45 and for Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam and GOG) for R$ 64.95.

4 of 7 In Cult of the Lamb, users try to create their own cult by collecting resources, erecting buildings, recruiting faithful and fighting other leaders — Photo: Reproduction/Steam In Cult of the Lamb, users try to create their own cult by collecting resources, erecting buildings, recruiting followers and fighting other leaders.

Arcade Paradise – August 11 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW and PC

Transform a seedy business into a glorious arcade in Arcade Paradise, a game that mixes simulation with classic minigames inspired by decades of arcade gaming. Players control Ashley, who decides to take a risk by turning the King Wash Laundromat, owned by her father, into her dream arcade. To this end, it is possible to buy more than 35 arcade machines to install at the establishment and play the games available on them, some with cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes for up to four people. Arcade Paradise is available on Nintendo Switch for R$99 and for PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG) for around R$34.

5 of 7 Arcade Paradise brings the challenge of managing your own arcade with the possibility of playing games purchased for the establishment — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Arcade Paradise brings the challenge of managing your own arcade with the possibility of playing games purchased for the establishment — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Rumbleverse – August 11 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB and PC

The newest Battle Royale developed by Iron Galaxy Studios and published by Epic Games is focused on melee combat between 40 participants, without weapons. The characters are ordinary citizens of the city of Grapital City, thrown into an arena that constantly shrinks and forces battles until only one survivor remains. During matches, it is possible to obtain potions that improve stats, obtain magazines that teach special moves, and use objects such as baseball bats and chairs as weapons.

Rumbleverse is available for free for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

6 of 7 Rumbleverse is the newest Battle Royale game distributed by Epic Games focused on melee fights — Photo: Reproduction / Epic Games Store Rumbleverse is the newest Battle Royale game distributed by Epic Games focused on melee fights — Photo: Reproduction / Epic Games Store

Tower of Fantasy – August 10 – PC, And and iOS

This new open world RPG developed by Hotta Studio and distributed by Level Infinite brings an experience similar to that of Genshin Impact, with a post-apocalyptic world and Japanese animation style visuals. The game tells the story of how humanity had to leave Earth for lack of resources and move to Aida, a lush and habitable planet, but with some hostile creatures along the way. Tower of Fantasy is available for free on PC through the Steam and Epic Games Store digital stores and Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones.

7 of 7 Tower of Fantasy is the newest open-world RPG that will take players to a fantasy world with an anime-style look — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Tower of Fantasy is the newest open-world RPG that will take players to a fantasy world with an anime-style look — Photo: Reproduction/Steam