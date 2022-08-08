stay tuned for this week’s important facts

Follow below the facts that should deserve the attention of the soybean market next week. The tips are from the analyst Safras ConsultingLuiz Fernando

Gutierrez Roque.

– the soy market continues to focus on climate over the North American producing belt for the development of new crop crops. At the same time, signs of Chinese demand also draw attention, as well as the financial side in view of economic and fiscal indicators in the main economies of the world. Closing the factors table, the players begin to position themselves in front of the August report of the USDA.

– After six consecutive weeks where the conditions of North American soybean crops worsened, the latest USDA weekly report brought an unexpected improvement in the indices, surprising the market that expected a further worsening. Although the weather was a little better in the last week of July, there was apparently no reason for conditions to improve. Chicago futures contracts reacted negatively to this improvement, even with weather forecasts pointing to more weeks of unfavorable weather.

– The fact is that the market was also quite stretched after recent valuations, which exceeded 10% in the previous week in several positions. This made room for negative technical corrections. This space, combined with this improvement in conditions, culminated in a week of devaluations for futures contracts.

– The last week has brought wetter weather to the central southern half of the producing belt, but the northern half has again received little rain. In addition, temperatures remained high. It is possible that the USDA will bring maintenance or a worsening of conditions in its next report, but there are uncertainties. The next two weeks should again bring milder weather to the northern half of the belt.

– This coming week, we will also have the USDA supply and demand report, which should bring a reduction in the North American productive potential. Attention to this report. There are still doubts regarding the planted area, which may undergo some positive adjustment.

– New US soybean sales to China were announced this past week, which is a supportive factor for the market. As we mentioned, the pace of announcements should increase as we get closer to consolidating production and harvesting for the new North American crop.