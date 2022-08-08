Suspect of killing fighter surrenders and is arrested

Military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, suspected of killing jiu-jitsu fighter Leandro Lo with a shot to the head during a party at Clube Sírio, in São Paulo, in the early hours of Sunday, surrendered to the corporation’s internal affairs department and was arrested.

Velozo presented himself to the Military Police internal affairs department in São Paulo last night. He was escorted to the 17th Police District to give evidence and sent to Romão Gomes prison afterwards. The Public Ministry requested, on the same day, preventive detention for 30 days.

O UOL questioned whether the PM will open an investigation to investigate the conduct of Velozo, who was off duty at the time of the crime, but the corporation has not yet responded.

“The Military Police regrets the tragic outcome and sympathizes with the relatives of Leandro Pereira do Nascimento,” the PM said in a statement.

The crime

According to the lawyer for Leandro Lo’s family, Ivã Siqueira, Velozo went to the table where the fighter was with five friends yesterday morning and took a bottle from the table.

“Witnesses report that he shook the bottle, made some insinuations, and left with the drink. That’s when Leandro immobilized him and left him on the floor, taking the bottle back”, explained the lawyer.

The fighter would have asked the man to leave. “He insinuated that he was going to leave, took two steps back, pulled out a gun and fired. He shot Leandro once in the head,” he reported. Yesterday afternoon, the family confirmed Lo’s brain death.

