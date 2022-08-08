Tainá Müller surprises followers by sharing photo with Alanis Guillen

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Tainá Müller, who plays Veronica in the series ‘Good morning Veronica’, shared a beautiful photo with Alanis Guillen last Saturday (06). The two appear together in a selfie full of beauty.

+ Tainá Müller celebrates success in the premiere of the second season of ‘Bom Dia, Verônica’

Alanis is shining in the role of Juma, protagonist of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’. Tainá gives life to the main character of the production ‘Bom dia Verônica’, a series that ranked 1st among the most watched on Netflix. In the caption of the Instagram publication, Tainá took the opportunity to joke, remembering one of Juma’s famous phrases in the soap opera: “Good morning, quérimbora”, he wrote.

Tainá Müller praises Klara Castanho backstage

Also last Saturday (06), the actress also published a record on her Instagram profile, a record alongside her co-stars, Klara Castanho and Liza Del Dala. The protagonist of the production praised the talent of the young women.

“A round of applause for these two talented girls with a whole bright future ahead of them. Klara Castanho and Liza Del Dala”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. The series ‘Good morning Veronica’ features Klara as Angela and Liza Del Dala as Carol. The production also features Reynaldo Gianecchini, in the role of the villain Matias.

Check out the latest celebrity news:

+ During PSG game, Neymar pays emotional tribute to Jô Soares

+ Camilla Camargo brings the family together to celebrate her son’s birthday

+ Virgínia Fonseca posts a photo with Maria Alice and enchants the web: “Our Saturday together”