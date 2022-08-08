Teams make little progress in rescuing miners trapped underground in Mexico – News

Saturday (6), classified as “decisive” by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the rescue of 10 miners trapped since Wednesday (3) due to the collapse and flooding of a coal mine in the northeast of the country, ended with little progress. .

The water inside the mine, tens of meters deep, has decreased by only 9.5 meters of the 34 that were flooded, according to reports provided to families by the authorities. The divers, however, were unable to enter the mine.

“Approximately 2.5 meters [diminuiu a água no sábado]”, said Liliana Torres, the niece of one of the 10 workers, summarizing the report that authorities delivered Saturday night just to the families.

“Today [sábado] it is a decisive day because, according to the technicians, it will be possible to find out if there is a possibility for the divers to enter without risk,” the president wrote on Twitter.





In turn, the Coahuila prosecutor’s office said it had conducted interviews with the five miners who were injured and managed to get out of the mine after the collapse — three of them are hospitalized.

“Apparently, they were driven out by a torrent of water,” regional prosecutor Gerardo Márquez told reporters on Saturday.

The prosecution, Márquez continued, requested information from the building’s owner and the concessionaire. The owner is a local businessman and has no history of other accidents, he added without giving the company name.

A leak of water coming from nearby mines “does not allow further progress”, said the regional secretary of Labour, Nazira Zogbi.

More than 300 employees are in the area of ​​the tragedy and the authorities have installed 19 water pumps capable of extracting up to 60 liters per second from inside the mine. An additional pump with greater capacity was added Friday night.

Installed in makeshift camps, the miners’ families, including children, showed renewed optimism this Saturday morning.

“In the other two days (previous) we didn’t see any progress in the water, but now we see that a lot of water came out in several parts that were excavated,” said Elva Hernández, mother-in-law of one of the workers.

“We hope they are somewhere high up (inside the mine), although it’s a lot of water, but we trust in God…” added the 71-year-old lady, accompanied by her grandson.

The mine is located about 1,130 km north of Mexico City, in the so-called Coahuila coal region.

After the collapse, five miners managed to get out and were taken to a hospital, of which two were discharged, according to authorities.

The accident occurred when workers found an adjacent area filled with water during excavation, which collapsed and flooded the mine.