Teenager who thought he had long covid is diagnosed with brain tumor

A 15-year-old who suffered from constant headaches discovered a brain tumor after being misdiagnosed with long-term covid.

Kane Allcock began suffering from persistent headaches after testing positive for Covid on New Year’s Eve last year.

The migraines were linked to the coronavirus after the boy was taken to the ER and a local clinic, where he was given pain medication for vertigo.

Credit: Disclosure / Ronald McDonald House United KingdomTeen misdiagnosed with long covid discovers brain tumor

“The bottom line was that he was possibly still suffering the after effects of covid, so we went home and were told to come back if anything got worse. The following week, he seemed to go downhill quickly. The headaches were getting more frequent, and he was getting dizzy and having neck pain,” Kane’s mother, Nicki Allcock, told the Ronald McDonald House website, an institution that helps young people in treatment.

Kane then underwent a more detailed investigation of the problem.

“They told us that they had discovered acute hydrocephalus, which is a buildup of pressure in the brain caused by excess fluid. That wasn’t the worst of it, however. They also found a large tumor,” says the mother.

Kane was then taken into emergency surgery to treat hydrocephalus. Two days later, he returned to the operating room to have the tumor removed.

The procedure, which took nearly eight hours, was successful and indicated yet another piece of good news: the tumor was benign. Four days later, he was discharged and returned home.

According to Kane’s mother, a nurse who accompanied the case was the one who helped to discover the problem, as she realized the severity of the symptoms, warning that something was wrong.

At the most critical moment, Kane could not walk properly because of dizziness and had to hold his head that was constantly shaking.