Tenório is shocked by the death of one of his children in Pantanal: “Terrible pain!”

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

In scenes that will air soon in Pantanal, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be shocked to discover that his son Roberto (Cauê Campos) was ‘swallowed’ by an anaconda. “Roberto… Son… Where are you, son? Appears.. He must have been carried away by the current… She (Anaconda) couldn’t have taken my son away from me… Can’t. Why did such a thing have to happen? Why my God? Because? Come home, Roberto… Come back to me, son… Come back to me… Come back to me…”, will say squatter entering the high seas after the heir.

Solano (Rafa Sieg), Tenório’s jagunço (Murilo Benício) and the person responsible for the boy’s death will tell his (liar) version of Roberto’s disappearance. “He left here unleashed on fire, Master Tenório… I tried to hold him back, but there was no way. He went to put the boat in the water… But he didn’t realize that there was an anaconda inside. It was huge… I was just hoping to give the boat! There was time for the sea to see… It all happened very quickly. I ran out to bring him back… We struggled with her more, as soon as she got into the water… There was no way… He’s in the motherfucker’s stomach.” will conclude the bandit deceiving the family of his boss. It is worth noting that Roberto found out that Solano tried to take the life of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) the week before. So the killer drowned the good boy.

Tenório (Murilo Benício) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

