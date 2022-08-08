Terrible draw for Corinthians, but two good news to take away from this game!

Posted on Meu Timo Frum on 08/06/2022 at 21:08



By Jos Otvio (@xicrinho-cuphead)



The draw was terrible. We can be overtaken by Fluminense and Palmeiras open more points, but in my point of view, we had two good news.

Guedes and Yuri Alberto played well together. I think they can play, yes, making a scheme in a 4-4-2, reinforcing more the midfield and leaving the two in front.

And the other good news, in my opinion, was the return of Renato Augusto. He looked good on the field, moving around, risking shots from outside the area. If he returns as well as he was last year, it’s a hope to save the season.

Note: I like Vítor Pereira, but the lineup he joined today is a joke. That’s two points lost because of the first half!

25,795 views and 182 replies on this thread