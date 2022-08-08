Terrible draw for Corinthians, but two good news to take away from this game!

Posted on 08/06/2022 at 21:08

By Jos Otvio (@xicrinho-cuphead)

The draw was terrible. We can be overtaken by Fluminense and Palmeiras open more points, but in my point of view, we had two good news.

Guedes and Yuri Alberto played well together. I think they can play, yes, making a scheme in a 4-4-2, reinforcing more the midfield and leaving the two in front.

And the other good news, in my opinion, was the return of Renato Augusto. He looked good on the field, moving around, risking shots from outside the area. If he returns as well as he was last year, it’s a hope to save the season.

Note: I like Vítor Pereira, but the lineup he joined today is a joke. That’s two points lost because of the first half!

on 08/06/2022 at 21:11

Yuri Alberto on the field puts Roger Guedes in the game.

For me that was clear.

RG alone has to look for a game and fight with a defender as a centre-forward.

With Yuri, the two share roles, exchange passes and mainly play close to each other.

on 08/06/2022 at 21:14

Fluminense arrives at Max at 38. We have 39 brothers.

