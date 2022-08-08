The discreet relationship between Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhotto comes to an end

The discretion of the beginning of the relationship was repeated at the moment of the end. Elegant in every way, Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhotto distanced themselves without making a fuss.

O SaladeTV found that the relationship ended at the end of June. The motivation is understandable: the uncomfortable effect of too much media exposure.

Calconhotto would have been especially uncomfortable to have his intimacy treated as gossip. The singer-songwriter has always shielded her private life from the celebrity press.

He maintained a 26-year marriage with Suzana de Moraes without allowing the intrusion of prying eyes. They stayed together until the actress and filmmaker died of cancer in 2015.







Adriana and Maitê were shaken by the overexposure of dating in the press Photo: Playback/Instagram

The height of the overexposure of the relationship between Maitê and Adriana occurred with the controversial repercussion of an interview of the actress to the magazine ‘JP’. “I wanted her (Adriana) to be a man. For this activity I have always liked a man more,” she said. “But she’s a woman, I like her and I accept that.”

In the article, Maitê already predicted that “feminists and LGBTs” would not react well to such a declaration. No sooner said than done. The artist was accused of being lesbophobic. Faced with the screaming on social media, she made a video to better contextualize her speech.

It was precisely this invasion of privacy that provoked crises and separations from other couples formed by artists. You can imagine the difficulty of managing the influence of so many strangers making guesses and making judgments about your relationship.