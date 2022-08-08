The man who “turned” Emlia into David and haunted BH 100 years ago – Gerais

Physician David Corra Rabello (1885-1939), from Diamantina, in the image of the Minas Gerais Academy of Medicine, where he is the patron of chair 62 (photo: MINING ACADEMY OF MEDICINE/DISSEMINATION)

A meeting that would change lives and would go down in the history of medicine and Belo Horizonte – not without causing a lot of buzz. This is how the moment in which fate put a 32-year-old doctor and a 19-year-old patient on the same path can be defined in the distant year of 1917, in the young capital of Minas Gerais, in an episode that echoes to this day and remains in the memory of Belo- older horizons.

The noisy episode shown in the series of reports “From Emlia to David – Lives in Transition” had as protagonists David Corra Rabello (1885-1939), from Diamantina, Minas Gerais, graduated in medicine in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), specializing in surgery ( 1914) in hospitals in Paris (France) and Berlin (Germany), and established in Belo Horizonte, and Emlia Soares (1898-1951), at the time a student of the normal course, traditional training for young women at the time.

In that September of 1917, Emlia Soares, raised and educated as a woman, nicknamed Miloca, was taken by her father to Dr David’s office, “because, having reached the age of 19, she had not yet menstruated”, as the professor, writer and researcher records. Luiz Morando in his recent work “Miloca que turned David – Intersexualidade em Belo Horizonte (1917-1939)”.

“It is understandable the estrangement that the case provoked in the population. A city saw one of its fellow citizens stop wearing dresses to wear suits, in addition to changing the name Emlia Soares to David Soares. The name paid tribute to the doctor who promoted what became known as the first case of sex change in BH”, says Luiz Morando.

Even though the case became notable in this way, it is good to explain that it was a diagnosis of hypospadias. Translation: Emlia suffered from a malformation of the genitalia that affects males.

portraits of life

In the years following the surgery, young David Pereira Soares got married – with an old schoolmate –, worked as a “consumption tax inspector” and, from 1929 onwards, at the Department of Agriculture. Many of the threads of this story have been lost in time, largely erased by the fact that the couple had no children who could help tell their story.

In response to a request from the State of Minas, the State Government’s Human Resources Directorate reported not having found a record of an employee with that name, despite adding that employees “searched through all available avenues, but were not successful”.

At the Medicine Memory Center (Cememor) of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), in BH, visitors can get to know part of the episode – including the work written by the doctor David Rabello based on the Emlia/David surgery to compete for the position of substitute professor at the then Faculty of Medicine of Bello Horizonte, in 1918. In a volume archived at Cememor, there are two theses that gave him first place in the election: “A case of genitourinary malformation treated surgically” and “A surgical intervention in the diphteria”.

In the introduction to the first work, as Luiz Morando points out, Rabello makes his ethical stance clear, explaining that the study was published “after the patient’s explicit consent”, and ensuring that David Soares had “every interest in giving the greatest possible publicity to circumstances that involve his ‘morphological and psychic’ personality, so that there is not the slightest shadow of doubt regarding his functional possibilities”.

Born and raised in BH, Maria Amlia Amaral Teixeira de Salles, now 91 years old, remembers the house next to the school where she studied, where Dr. (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Memories among the youth of the time

Anyone who was a teenager in the first half of the 20th century does not forget history, as witnessed by Maria Amlia Amaral Teixeira de Salles, now 91 years old, born and raised in BH.

“Everyone knew each other in the city, and the subject was talked about a lot, especially by adults”, says Maria Amlia, widow of journalist and writer Jos Bento Teixeira de Salles (1922-2013).

“The surgery became famous, they said that the woman had become a man. An extraordinary fact! Dr. Rabello was a renowned doctor, well known and respected”, says Maria Amlia, who remembers the house where the surgeon lived: on Avenida Joo Pinheiro and Rua Bernardo Guimares, near Praça da Liberdade – a property that has already been demolished, and of which she shows a photo in this report, from the original belonging to the collection of the State Institute of Historical and Arts Heritage of Minas Gerais (Iepha).

“His office was in the basement of the house, but it was a basement higher. I saw Dr. Rabello a few times, when I was returning home from Grupo Escolar Afonso Pena”, says Maria Amlia, in relation to the neighboring school, which still works on the avenue.

In the book “Passageiros do tempo”, Jos Bento wrote: “When leaving the school group classes, I often went up Avenida Joo Pinheiro to Praça da Liberdade with my colleague Jos Sette Cmara. On the corner of João Pinheiro and Bernardo Guimares, there was the house of Dr. David Rabello, a doctor who, in my eyes, was a kind of magician: he had transformed a woman into a man, with a simple surgical intervention”.

Name engraved at the Academy

Doctor David Corra Rabello is patron of chair 62 of the Minas Gerais Academy of Medicine. The institution’s website features his biography written by Christobaldo Motta de Almeida. “David Corra Rabello, son of Sebastio Rabelo and Agostinha de S Corra Rabello, was born in Diamantina, Minas Gerais, on October 30, 1885,” he wrote.

“He took the primary course with his mother, a teacher in the city, and the secondary course at the Escola Normal de Diamantina. He then moved to Belo Horizonte, where, at Ginsio Mineiro, he took the preparatory exams that enabled him to enroll at the Rio de Janeiro School of Medicine.

He graduated in April 1909 and received his medical degree on November 26, 1910”, according to the biographer.

Also according to the text, the doctor practiced the profession for approximately two years in Diamantina, assisting workers in the construction of a railroad branch. “He undertook a study trip to Europe in 1912, staying there until 1914, having attended important medical services in France, in Paris, and in Germany, in Berck and Berlin. On his return, he opens an office in Belo Horizonte, where he performs minor surgeries and a clinic. Professionally successful, with courageous attitudes, he operated on himself from an inguinal hernia that tormented him”, says the text of the academy.

The Emlia case, of course, would not fail to be remembered. “He performed another daring surgical act at the time, the first surgery performed in Brazil on a case of pseudo-hermaphroditism, on a girl who, after the surgery, was able to change her name to that of a male person, and live with that .”

He entered the Faculty of Medicine of Belo Horizonte through a competition, with the thesis: “An anomaly in the interior configuration of a human brain”, taking office on February 20, 1916 as a substitute professor, for the Descriptive and Topographic Anatomy Section, continues the biographer

After presenting the thesis also related to surgery, called “A case of genitourinary malformation treated surgically”, in addition to “The surgical intervention in diphtheria”, in 1918, according to the biography, he was appointed to the Surgical Clinic and Surgical Pediatric Clinic, in 1918. 1919.

In 1921, another episode of professional prominence: after starting to perform surgical activities at Hospital São Vicente de Paulo, where he installed a table and surgical material that he had acquired more than six years earlier in Europe, he became the pioneer of orthopedic surgery in Minas Gerais.

political prisoner

The biography would also dedicate part of the political and social postures of the surgeon, defined as “one who was dissatisfied with the misery that part of the population exhibited and with the social injustices to which the workers were subjected”. In politics, he began to be a member of the National Liberation Alliance, and his active participation took him to prison in 1935.

“He belonged to that group of doctors who, at the beginning of the century, made medicine a priesthood, dedicating themselves professionally, and often free of charge, to lessening the suffering of their patients. In 1937, he suffered a stroke that determined his retirement, and died on February 10, 1939”, concludes the academy text.

The next day’s edition of Estado de Minas highlighted the repercussion in Minas Gerais scientific circles of the death of the “illustrious surgeon, one of the great cultures of Brazilian medicine”. “He distinguished himself among other colleagues for his dedication to teaching and rare intelligence”, highlights an excerpt from the report.

In the words of Dr Rabello

