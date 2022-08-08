The meaning of Michelle Bolsonaro’s speech – 08/08/2022

Michelle Bolsonaro entered the battlefield sounding the trumpets.

Yesterday, during a religious service in Belo Horizonte, the first lady said in a speech that the chair where her husband, President Jair Bolsonaro, sits, belongs to the “greatest president”.

“It is the king who rules this nation,” he said, referring to God. She also said that the Planalto Palace was once “consecrated to demons” and today is “consecrated to the Lord”.

Michelle attends Attitude Church, which although it is a Baptist denomination, embodies a discourse close to Neo-Pentecostalism.

By using the verb “consecrate”, the first lady publicly placed herself within the arena in which, according to Bolsonarista rhetoric, good and evil confront each other – the first represented by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the second, by the ex-president Lula (PT).

“Neo-Pentecostalism divides the world between the forces of God and the Devil, and within this framework of thought, we humans can “consecrate” spaces,” explains Baptist pastor Kenner Terra.

“In other words, we can ‘make’ a certain place a possession of the devil or of God”. Michelle would therefore be an “agent” of this consecration.

The first lady’s frequent use of the verb “to intercede” has the same purpose of presenting her as someone capable of influencing the transformation of reality, says Terra, also a professor of Languages ​​of Religion. “The neo-Pentecostal language has a warlike character and intercession through prayer, for example, is understood as a way for the faithful to provide ammunition for this spiritual battle between God and the Devil”.

Last week, a video circulated on the internet in which Michelle Bolsonaro guides a group of evangelicals to pray at the Planalto Palace after work. In the published images, a group of faithful goes down the ramp inside the palace singing religious prayers. Michelle calls this group “my intercessors.”

“She is adhering to her husband’s campaign using a language that, in addition to being well known to evangelicals and sounding authentic to them, is also emotional and, therefore, powerful”, says professor and political scientist Vinicius do Valle, director of the website. Evangelical Observatory.

For the political scientist, however, as well as for Pastor Terra, we have to wait to measure the electoral consequences of the first lady’s new stance among evangelicals. “A portion of evangelical Christians has great resistance to the church’s involvement in politics,” says Terra. “And the fact that Michelle gave her speech from a pulpit is causing negative reactions,” he says.

According to the latest Datafolha, Jair Bolsonaro has the support of 43% of the evangelical electorate. According to members of his campaign, however, the percentage of adherence to the president among the Pentecostal and neo-Pentecostal faithful reaches 70%, and the goal is for it to rise to 80%. Recent events indicate that Michelle has taken on this mission.