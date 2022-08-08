The Offspring’s car catches fire in Canada | Rock in Rio 2022

Part of the band The Offspring team had a scare last Friday (5). According to a statement posted on the group’s social media, the vehicle they were in caught fire while traveling through Canada.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The incident came after the group performed in Sherbrooke, Quebec, the site of the band’s first of three scheduled shows in the country.

“While traveling across Canada yesterday, something flew out of a vehicle ahead of us and got stuck under one of our SUVs, catching fire. Everyone got out safely, but luggage, passports, laptops and almost everything else was destroyed. .”

1 of 2 The Offspring’s car catches fire in Canada — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram The Offspring band’s car catches fire in Canada – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Photos released by the production show that the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, guitarist for the group, also spoke about the incident and shared a video in which the car appears in flames in the middle of the road.

“No one was hurt. Everyone got out of the vehicle unharmed. Unfortunately, about half of our team lost their belongings in the fire, including luggage, computers and passports. But that could have been much worse,” Noodles wrote.

“The band and I are grateful and relieved that everyone involved is okay. No one knows exactly what started the fire yet, but something large and heavy hit the SUV, possibly a lost towbar, and within seconds, the vehicle. was on fire.”

In the text, the guitarist also states that there was not even time for the team to take the car off the highway and stop on the shoulder.

“Our entire team works hard to make sure we look and sound our best when we take the stage. Their travels and work days are always longer and harder than ours, and we can’t thank them enough for everything they do. See? them having to go through something like this is heartbreaking and scary. I’m so glad they’re all okay.”

2 of 2 The Offspring’s car catches fire in Canada — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram The Offspring band’s car catches fire in Canada – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Offspring at Rock in Rio 2022

The Offspring comes to Brazil in September for a performance at Rock in Rio 2022. The band takes to the Mundo Stage on September 8 (Thursday), the same date on which Guns N’ Roses, Måneskin and CPM 22 also perform.

Rock in Rio 2022 takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 in Rio. See the festival’s full schedule.