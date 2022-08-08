Top Gun 2 surpasses Titanic’s box office in the US and Canada

“Top Gun: Maverick” flew far and managed to surpass the box office of “Titanic” in the combined ticket sales in the United States and Canada. The film with Tom Cruise became the seventh highest grossing in the history of the country — excluding the inflation of the period between films. The information is from Collider.

The feature is already in its eleventh week in theaters and continues to remain as one of the most watched titles in North American and Canadian cinemas. Last week, the Paramount film took in another US$ 7 million at the box office in the region, about R$ 36 million.

“Top Gun: Maverick” reached the mark of US$ 662 million domestic (about R$ 3.4 billion), surpassing the US$ 659.3 million of “Titanic” (about R$ 3.3 billion).

If it continues at this pace, the film could surpass the box office of “Avengers: Infinity War”, which has US$ 678.8 million, about R$ 3.5 billion). If successful, “Top Gun: Maverick” will reach sixth place.

However, the title will hardly be able to pass the fifth place on the list, “Black Panther”, with US$ 700 million, after all, it is not likely that the box office will hold its breath for a long time.

Worldwide, “Top Gun: Maverick” already has US$ 1.35 billion in revenue (about R$ 6 billion) and became the thirteenth highest grossing in history.