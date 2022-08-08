Toyota lowers prices on Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross SUV

One week after the new cut in IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), the Toyota announces a price reduction of the Corolla sedan It’s from Corolla Cross SUV. It is worth remembering that the discount rate reaches 35% on some items, but in the case of 0-km cars, the rebate rose from 18.5% to 24.75%. In other words, there will be no significant reductions. It is expected to reach a margin of 0.2%. In the case of the Japanese brand, the discounts were between R$ 200 and R$ 1,200.

For the sedan, the biggest reduction was in charge of the Toyota Corolla GR-S, sporty version of the model. In total, the rebate reached R$ 1,200. Thus, it went from R$176,590 to R$175,390. The other variants received a reduction of only R$ 300. Thus, the Corolla sedan portfolio now starts at R$ 146,790, before the R$ 147 charged in the previous month. All of them are equipped with the 2.0 flex engine that delivers 177 horsepower and 21.4 mkgf of torque with ethanol.

hybrids increased

However, going against the discounts, the hybrid versions suffered an increase in values. In the case of the cheapest, it was R$ 1,400 in the total sum. That is, it is costing R$ 180,790. In the case of the Premium version, the increase reached R$ 1,500. Therefore, it went from R$ 188,990 to almost R$ 200 thousand. In terms of mechanics, both models are equipped with the 1.8-liter hybrid flex engine that delivers 173 hp in total.

Check prices:

GLi 2.0 Flex 2023: from BRL 147,090 to BRL 146,790 (- BRL 300)

from BRL 147,090 to BRL 146,790 (- BRL 300) XEi 2.0 Flex 2023: from BRL 153,490 to BRL 153,190 (- BRL 300)

from BRL 153,490 to BRL 153,190 (- BRL 300) Altis Premium 2.0 Flex 2023: from BRL 176,290 to BRL 175,990 (- BRL 300)

from BRL 176,290 to BRL 175,990 (- BRL 300) GR-S 2.0 Flex 2023: from BRL 176,590 to BRL 175,390 (- BRL 1,200)

from BRL 176,590 to BRL 175,390 (- BRL 1,200) Altis Hybrid 2023: from BRL 179,390 to BRL 180,790 (+ BRL 1,400)

from BRL 179,390 to BRL 180,790 (+ BRL 1,400) Altis Hybrid Premium 2023: from BRL 188,990 to BRL 190,490 (+ BRL 1,500)

SUV has smaller reductions

For the Toyota Corolla Corss, the values ​​also did not suffer drastic reductions. The biggest discount was for the XR entry version, which reduced R$ 1,090. Thus, the SUV now starts at R$ 157,690. As for the XRE and GR-Sport variants (with a sporty feel), the rebate was only R$200. Therefore, they now cost R$171,990 and R$190,390 respectively.

Following the same line as the sedan brother, the variants hybrids of SUVs also increased this month. In the case of the XRV, the increase was R$ 600, while for the top-of-the-line XRX Premium, the increase was R$ 700. Thus, the utility line reaches the salty R$ 207 thousand. Look:

XR 2.0 Flex 2023: from BRL 158,780 to BRL 157,690 (- BRL 1,090)

from BRL 158,780 to BRL 157,690 (- BRL 1,090) XRE 2.0 Flex 2023: from BRL 172,190 to BRL 171,990 (- BRL 200)

from BRL 172,190 to BRL 171,990 (- BRL 200) GR-S 2.0 Flex 2023: from BRL 190,590 to BRL 190,390 (- BRL 200)

from BRL 190,590 to BRL 190,390 (- BRL 200) XRV Hybrid Flex 2023: from BRL 198,290 to BRL 198,890 (+ BRL 600)

from BRL 198,290 to BRL 198,890 (+ BRL 600) XRX Hybrid Flex 2023: from BRL 206,190 to BRL 206,890 (+ BRL 700)

