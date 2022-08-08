The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) released, this Sunday (7/8), the heritage of 7 of the 12 presidential candidates. Values range from R$197 to R$24 million.
Candidates have until August 15th to formalize their registration with the court and have their names and photos on the ballot in this year’s elections.
The statements of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Jos Maria Eymael (Christian Democracy), Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) are not yet available.
The presidential candidate with the greatest wealth is businessman Felipe D’Avila (Novo). He declared BRL 24,619,627.66 to the TSE. J the lowest value of the UP candidate, Leo Pricles, who declared that he had only R$ 197.
Former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) declared that the Electoral Court had assets worth R$7.4 million, a lower amount reported in 2018, when he was imprisoned in Curitiba and was prevented from running for president because of convictions in Lava -Jet. In previous elections, PT’s assets totaled R$ 7.98 million, about half a million more, in nominal values.
See the declared values so far:
- Felipe d’Avila (New): BRL 24.6 million
- Lo Pricles (UP): BRL 197.31
- Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT): BRL 7.4 million
- Pablo Maral (Pros): BRL 16.9 million
- Simone Tebet (MDB): BRL 2.3 million
- Sofia Manzano (PCB): BRL 498 thousand
- Vera Lcia (PSTU): BRL 8,805
The registrations of the following candidacies are still awaited:
- Ciro Gomes (PDT)
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL)
- José Maria Eymael (DC)
- Roberto Jefferson (PTB)
- Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brazil)