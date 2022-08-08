Candidates have until August 15th to formalize registration with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and have their names and photos on the ballot boxes in this year’s elections. (photo: DISCLOSURE; DISCLOSURE; RICARDO STUKERT/PT; FEDERAL SENATE)

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) released, this Sunday (7/8), the heritage of 7 of the 12 presidential candidates. Values ​​range from R$197 to R$24 million.

Candidates have until August 15th to formalize their registration with the court and have their names and photos on the ballot in this year’s elections.

When applying for registration with the TSE, candidates must declare the Electoral Justice heritage. The statements of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Jos Maria Eymael (Christian Democracy), Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) are not yet available.

The presidential candidate with the greatest wealth is businessman Felipe D’Avila (Novo). He declared BRL 24,619,627.66 to the TSE. J the lowest value of the UP candidate, Leo Pricles, who declared that he had only R$ 197.

Former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) declared that the Electoral Court had assets worth R$7.4 million, a lower amount reported in 2018, when he was imprisoned in Curitiba and was prevented from running for president because of convictions in Lava -Jet. In previous elections, PT’s assets totaled R$ 7.98 million, about half a million more, in nominal values.

Lula’s deputy and ex-governor of So Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) declared R$ 1,005,728.42 in houses, land, apartments and investments.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) declared assets of R$ 2.3 million. Her deputy, also senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB), declared R$ 12.8 million in assets.

See the declared values ​​so far:

Felipe d’Avila (New): BRL 24.6 million

Lo Pricles (UP): BRL 197.31

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT): BRL 7.4 million

Pablo Maral (Pros): BRL 16.9 million

Simone Tebet (MDB): BRL 2.3 million

Sofia Manzano (PCB): BRL 498 thousand

Vera Lcia (PSTU): BRL 8,805

