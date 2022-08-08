TSE excludes army colonel from election monitoring group

Ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes state in a letter that Colonel Ricardo Sant’Anna ‘spread false information in order to discredit the Brazilian electoral system’

Antonio Augusto/Secom/TSE – 08/02/2022

President of the TSE and Minister of the STF, Edson Fachin



O Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided to exclude a member of the Armed Forces from the electoral system monitoring group. It is about Army Colonel Ricardo Sant’Annawho requested accreditation with the Court, as a technician, as a representative of the Ministry of Defense in the elections 2022. The letter was sent this Monday, 8, to Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, signed by the President of the Court, Minister Edson Fachinand by the Vice President, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. In the document, the ministers mention that the reason for their dismissal was the ‘spreading of false information in order to discredit the Brazilian electoral system’, which lent themselves to ‘militant’ against electronic voting machines. “The position of evaluator of the conformity of systems and equipment should not be occupied by those who prima facie deny the Brazilian electoral system and circulate disinformation about it”, says the letter, which defends the inspection should be exercised by representatives who show themselves “ publicly imbued with the noble purposes of improving the electoral system and strengthening democracy”, reinforcing the colonel’s resignation. “In view of the facts narrated, this Official Letter serves to communicate to Your Excellency the disqualification of Colonel Ricardo Sant’Anna from the inspection work, as of this date, requesting that this Ministry, if it deems necessary a new designation, to replace the alluded to by a technician qualified for the functions”, he concludes.