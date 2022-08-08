Twenty One Pilots, The Killers and more come to Brazil for shows at GPWeek · Rolling Stone

In addition to Twenty One Pilots and The Killers, GPWeek will also feature Hot Chip, The Band Camino and Fresno in the line-up.

After a lot of mystery, shows of Twenty One Pilots and The Killers were finally confirmed in Brazil. American bands will perform at the GPWeek in the second half of 2022.

This Monday morning, the 8th, the event also confirmed the presence of bands such as hot chip, The Band Camino and the Brazilian Fresno in the lineup. GPWeek will take place at the stadium Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, on November 12. At the event, gates are set to open at 1pm, while shows are set to start at 3pm

The income from GPWeek will be sold by eventim from the 9th of August, next Tuesday, for customers C6 Bank Mastercard, at 9 am Brasília time. The general sale starts on August 11, starting at 9 am Brasília time. To buy tickets without the internet fee, you can go to the ticket office of the Allianz Parque.

SERVICE

Date: November 12, 2022

Location: Allianz Parque

Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 – Água Branca, São Paulo – SP, 05001-200

Age rating: 15 years. From 05 years to 14 years only accompanied by parents or legal guardians. Children under 5 years old will not be allowed to enter the event.

GPWeek’s Sectors

Paddock C6 Bank Mastercard: R$ 995.00 (legal half price) | BRL 1,592.00 (C6 Bank Mastercard customers) | BRL 1,990.00 (entire)

VIP Box lane: R$ 495.00 (legal half price) | BRL 990.00 (entire)

Track: R$ 270.00 (legal half price) | BRL 540.00 (full)

Lower Chair: R$ 340.00 (legal half price) | BRL 680.00 (full)

Superior Chair: R$ 170.00 (legal half price) | BRL 340.00 (whole)

Installment in up to 10 interest-free installments for customers C6 Bank on all tickets and up to 5 interest-free installments for other payment methods.